Lane Restriction on I-80 EB, Luzerne County

Dunmore, PA – There will be a lane restriction on I-80 Eastbound between Exit 256 (PA 93 Conyngham/Nescopeck) to Exit 273 (White Haven/Freeland), Luzerne County on Thursday, December 16 and Monday, December 20 to Wednesday, December 22 from 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM for guiderail damage repairs due to a recent crash.

