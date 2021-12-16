Tree Cutting Begins on December 27 on Silvis Hollow Road (State Route 2012)

​Kittanning Township, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10, is announcing that tree cutting as part of an upcoming slide repair/roadway realignment project will begin on December 27 on State Route 2012/Silvis Hollow Road in Kittanning Township, Armstrong County.

The tree cutting will continue until approximately January 17, 2022 as Adler Tree Service of Gibsonia, PA removes trees in preparation for a slide repair and realignment of State Route 2012.

There is no detour. Motorists can expect shifting lanes and flaggers directing traffic as well as intermittent closures.

Work is weather permitting.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

