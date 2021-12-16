U.S. 1 Periodic Nighttime Traffic Stoppages Next Week for Overhead Electric Line Removal in Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA - Periodic northbound and southbound 15-minute traffic stoppages may be in place on U.S. 1 in Bucks County on Monday, December 20, from 8:00 PM to 12:00 AM for removal of overhead electric lines between the Street Road (Route 132) Interchange in Bensalem Township and the Route 413 Interchange in Middletown Township, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The electric lines are being removed as part of the construction to widen U.S.1 and replace bridges over the Neshaminy Creek and over rail lines near the Penndel exit.

Motorists should allow extra time for travel through the work areas. All scheduled activities are weather dependent. If weather forces cancelation of Monday night's operation, the electric line removal will take place on Tuesday, December 21, from 8:00 PM to 12:00 AM.

Crews are reconstructing and widening almost three miles of roadway, improving the interchanges, and constructing several new bridges — including new structures over the Neshaminy Creek and over rail lines near the Penndel exit — under two contracts (RC1, RC2) to rebuild, widen and improve U.S.1 in Bucks County.

JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, is the general contractor on the $110.8 million Section RC2 project that is scheduled be completed in mid-2026. Alan Myers Construction, of Worcester, PA, is the general contractor on the $95 million Section RC1 project that is expected to be completed in mid-2022.

Sections RC1 and RC2 are two of the three construction contracts to rebuild and widen U.S. 1; replace aging bridges; and install safety enhancements along a four-mile section of the expressway from just north of Philadelphia to just north of Route 413 (Pine Street) in Middletown Township and Langhorne Borough.

For more information, visit the U.S. 1 Bucks Reconstruction Project website.

