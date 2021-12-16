Submit Release
Lane Restriction on I-81 SB, Luzerne County

​Dunmore, PA – There will be a lane restriction on I-81 SB between Exit 159 (Nuangola) to Exit 145 (Hazleton), Luzerne County on Thursday, December 16 and Monday, December 20 to Wednesday, December 22 from 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM for guiderail damage repairs due to a recent crash.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.   Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4.

Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.   MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Taluto, (570) 963.3502

