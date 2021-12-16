PennDOT Reopens Sheeder Road Bridge in East Vincent Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has reopened Sheeder Road over branch of French Creek in East Vincent Township, Chester County, following the completion of a bridge rehabilitation due to severe undermining of the stone masonry support abutments resulting from storm damage.

Built in 1937, the single-span bridge is 15 feet long, 24 feet wide and carries approximately 1,221 vehicles per day.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

