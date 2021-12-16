Submit Release
PennDOT Reopens Sheeder Road Bridge in East Vincent Township

King of Prussia, PA The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has reopened Sheeder Road over branch of French Creek in East Vincent Township, Chester County, following the completion of a bridge rehabilitation due to severe undermining of the stone masonry support abutments resulting from storm damage.

Built in 1937, the single-span bridge is 15 feet long, 24 feet wide and carries approximately 1,221 vehicles per day.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

