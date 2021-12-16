Birmingham Restaurant, Chapter, Now Open

Chapter Restaurant in Birmingham has now opened New Chapter Restaurant has now opened

Birmingham’s newest restaurant, Chapter, has opened its doors into the city’s culinary scene this week.

Birmingham's newest restaurant, Chapter, has opened its doors into the city's culinary scene this week.

The much anticipated kitchen, bar and terrace venue based at 5-6 Greenfield Crescent in the prestigious Edgbaston Village was welcomed by a full booking of customers on its opening day on Tuesday (December 14) who were keen to mark the event.

Experienced local restaurateurs Ann Tonks, Irene Allan and Ben Ternent proudly opened the doors to the public, after months of planning its menus, complete fit out of the venue and creating its new design which will now provide a top class service and high-level addition to Birmingham’s dining landscape.

Working alongside Chef Director Ben is Head Chef Nathan Swift with Sam Greenaway as senior sous chef; Ana Chiriac as restaurant manager and Karina Koleva as bar manager.

The menus have taken months to be crafted using top quality British produce from trusted suppliers used for over a decade, including Aubrey Allen for free range meat and artisanal cheeses; Channel Fisheries and M&J Seafood for fish; and Worcester Produce for local fruit and vegetables.

The choices for diners include daytime, dinner, Sunday and a Children’s menu, alongside a bespoke drinks and cocktail selection created by Karina and her team.

Ben said: “This really has been a labour of love by us all, and it’s been fantastic to see it all come together after so many months of planning. The feedback we have had so far has been incredible, with so many familiar faces contacting us for bookings and wanting to know what our restaurant is going to be serving and looking like.

“Opening any new venture is always going to be a challenge, but with such a strong experienced team behind us and so many fantastic people showing their support, we cannot wait to see what the next few weeks and months have in store for us,” he added.

For more details, including menus and bookings, visit their website www.chapteredgbaston.co.uk