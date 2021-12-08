Birmingham restaurant Adam’s placed on world-leading wine list

L/R - Shaun Dunlop, James Goodyear, Adam Stokes, Natasha Stokes

Michelin-starred Birmingham restaurant Adam’s has recently been recognised as having one of the world’s best wine lists.

A top-tier wine list is crucial to the fine-dining experience and we put a lot of time and effort into ensuring that our cellar perfectly complements the dishes we serve our guests.” — Adam Stokes

BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UK, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adam’s placed on world-leading wine list



Birmingham Michelin-starred restaurant Adam’s has been recognised as having one of the world’s best wine lists.



The renowned city centre restaurant, run by Adam and Natasha Stokes, has picked up a ‘Three-Star’ award from The World of Fine Wine publication, one of the most trusted sources of information for wine connoisseurs across the globe.



The World of Fine Wine Star Award list is described as ‘the first awards program to acknowledge the crucial importance of a good wine selection—regardless of size—in the modern dining experience all round the world’ with a Three-Star rating the highest Star Award accolade available.



There are only 49 restaurants across the globe with a three-star rating,



According to judges, those who receive Three-Stars display ‘clear evidence of commitment over the long term, genuine passion, a guiding intelligence, and real vision’.



Adam’s has a cellar consisting of modern and vintage wines sourced from across the globe.



This is the first time Adam’s has appeared in the World of Fine Wine list and comes just days after the restaurant was recognised by the AA in its Notable Wine List.



Adam Stokes said: “A top-tier wine list is crucial to the fine-dining experience and we put a lot of time and effort into ensuring that our cellar perfectly complements the dishes we serve our guests.



“We’re delighted to have been recognised by The World of Fine Wine for our wine menu - we are constantly striving to make sure we have the best possible selection.”



Adam’s will be hosting its first ever New Year’s Eve dining experience on December 31st, featuring a luxurious nine-course tasting menu put together by new Head Chef, James Goodyear. There are three seatings available, with bookings now open through Adam's website.