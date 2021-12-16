TAP AIR PORTUGAL RECOGNIZED AS BEST TRANSATLANTIC AIRLINE AGAIN, AND BEST AIRLINE IN EUROPE FOR 11TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR
-- Global Traveler’s 18th Annual GT Tested Reader Survey Awards were Held This Week at The Peninsula Hotel In Beverly Hills --NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAP Air Portugal has been named Best Transatlantic Airline, for the second consecutive time, and Best Airline in Europe, for the 11th consecutive year, again by the readers of Global Traveler magazine.
Global Traveler conducted its GT Tested Reader Survey, for its 18th year, asking frequent luxury travelers to name the best in a variety of travel-related categories, with more than 22,000 readers responding. The survey honors airlines, hotels, loyalty programs and travel-related products in more than 80 categories.
About the Survey
Global Traveler conducted an open-ended survey of its readers to determine the best in more than 80 travel-related categories. The survey was conducted from Dec. 14, 2020–Sept. 30, 2021. Questionnaires were available in subscriber copies of the magazine, online at globaltravelerusa.com/gt-tested-awards-ballot and through direct mail and email. Only questionnaires with more than 50 percent of the questions answered were considered. An outside accounting firm, Citrin Cooperman LLP, tabulated the results. Employees of the magazine and members of the travel industry were barred from participation.
About TAP Air Portugal
TAP is Portugal’s leading airline, in operation since 1945 and member of Star Alliance since 2005. TAP hub in Lisbon is a key European gateway at the crossroads of Africa, North, Central and South America, where TAP stands out as the international leading carrier in operation to Brazil. The company’s network comprises 90 destinations in 36 countries worldwide.
