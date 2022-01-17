Breeze Airways™ Donating to Animal Shelters and Pet Adoption Centers in 18 Cities
EINPresswire.com/ -- Breeze Airways is donating to animal shelters and pet rescue organizations in the 18 cities the airline serves today, in support of the @BettyWhiteChallenge.
Breeze will be making a donation to the following organizations, and encourages other to consider doing so also:
Charleston, SC
Pet Helpers Adoption Center
https://pethelpers.org/
Tampa Bay, FL
St Francis Animal Rescue
https://stfrancisrescue.org/#/
Norfolk, VA
Rainbow Animal Rescue
www.rainbowanimalrescue.net/website/
New Orleans, LA
Zeus’ Rescues
https://zeusrescues.org/
Columbus, OH
CHA Animal Shelter
https://chaanimalshelter.org/
West Palm Beach, FL
Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League
https://www.peggyadams.org/
Akron/Canton, OH
One of a Kind Pets
https://www.oneofakindpets.com/site/
Hartford, CT
Protectors of Animals
https://poainc.org/
Pittsburgh, PA
Animal Advocates
www.animaladvocates.net/
Richmond, VA
RVA Animal Care & Control
www.rva.gov/animal-care-control/
Bentonville/Fayetteville, AR
City of Fayetteville Animal Services
www.fayetteville-ar.gov/525/Animal-Services
Louisville, KY
Kentucky Humane Society
www.kyhumane.org/
Providence, RI
Providence Animal Center
https://providenceac.org/
Islip, NY
Islip Animal Shelter and Adopt-A-Pet Center
https://islipny.gov/community-and-services/animal-shelter
Huntsville, AL
Greater Hunstville Humane Society
https://ghhs.org/
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
https://www.okc.gov/departments/animal-welfare
San Antonio, TX
Footbridge Foundation
https://www.footbridgefoundation.org/
Tulsa, OK
City of Tulsa Animal Welfare
https://www.cityoftulsa.org/government/departments/working-in-neighborhoods/animal-welfare/
###
About Breeze Airways
Breeze Airways, which commenced operations in May 2021, is the nation’s best funded start up airline in history. Breeze provides service between 16 cities across 13 states, growing to 18 cities and 14 states by February 19, 2022. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, the low fare carrier merges kindness and technology to deliver its signature Seriously Nice™ nonstop service between secondary airports, bypassing hubs and saving Guests time and money. The airline recently announced an order of 80 A220-300 aircraft, the first of which will enter service in May, 2022. With Breeze, there are never any change or cancellation fees.
Media Contact:
Gareth Edmondson-Jones
Breeze Airways
917 399-9355
Gareth.EdmondsonJones@FlyBreeze.com
Gareth Edmondson-Jones
