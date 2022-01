Breeze Airways™ Donating to Animal Shelters and Pet Adoption Centers in 18 Cities

Breeze has ordered 20 more A220-300s weeks before airline's first is to be delivered.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breeze Airways is donating to animal shelters and pet rescue organizations in the 18 cities the airline serves today, in support of the @BettyWhiteChallenge.Breeze will be making a donation to the following organizations, and encourages other to consider doing so also:Charleston, SCPet Helpers Adoption CenterTampa Bay, FLSt Francis Animal RescueNorfolk, VARainbow Animal RescueNew Orleans, LAZeus’ RescuesColumbus, OHCHA Animal ShelterWest Palm Beach, FLPeggy Adams Animal Rescue LeagueAkron/Canton, OHOne of a Kind PetsHartford, CTProtectors of AnimalsPittsburgh, PAAnimal AdvocatesRichmond, VARVA Animal Care & ControlBentonville/Fayetteville, ARCity of Fayetteville Animal ServicesLouisville, KYKentucky Humane SocietyProvidence, RIProvidence Animal CenterIslip, NYIslip Animal Shelter and Adopt-A-Pet CenterHuntsville, ALGreater Hunstville Humane SocietyOklahoma City, OKOklahoma City Animal WelfareSan Antonio, TXFootbridge FoundationTulsa, OKCity of Tulsa Animal Welfare###About Breeze AirwaysBreeze Airways, which commenced operations in May 2021, is the nation’s best funded start up airline in history. Breeze provides service between 16 cities across 13 states, growing to 18 cities and 14 states by February 19, 2022. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, the low fare carrier merges kindness and technology to deliver its signature Seriously Nice™ nonstop service between secondary airports, bypassing hubs and saving Guests time and money. The airline recently announced an order of 80 A220-300 aircraft, the first of which will enter service in May, 2022. With Breeze, there are never any change or cancellation fees.Media Contact:Gareth Edmondson-JonesBreeze Airways917 399-9355Gareth.EdmondsonJones@FlyBreeze.com