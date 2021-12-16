New App Sends Holiday Cheer From the Upside Down
Inspired by Stranger Things twinkling-light messages, Season’s Tidings lets you share hidden messages with friends and family.
Inspired by Stranger Things – a favorite of the InspiredApps team – the Season’s Tidings App lets you create messages in lights for your friends, family, and social network contacts to decode. Download the shareable video and send it through text, email, and social media. Stranger Tidings is available now on the App Store and Google Play.
Old Traditions, New Ideas
Wednesday weekly lunches are one of InspiringApps’ oldest traditions - and one in which the team shares must-see recommendations for movies, music, and television shows. As the end of the year approaches, team conversations turn to holiday celebrations, Christmas cards (or lack thereof), and ideas for holiday gifts.
The discussion turned into a download of favorite holiday movies. In true tech-team style, the team began imagining them as app concepts, one after another. Stranger Things made a list after sparking the idea of sending happy holiday wishes from arguably the least happy place on television.
A few hours after the conversation, Brad Weber, CEO of InspiringApps, created a proof-of-concept for a new holiday messaging app to send you our warmest wishes and holly-ist, jolly-ist messages.
Holly Jolly Future App Ideas
Season’s Tidings isn’t the team’s only holiday app idea. Other ideas include the Home Alone app, an all-in-one security monitoring app that connects IoT devices (as well some classic booby traps from the movie) to disrupt holiday break-ins; and It’s a Wonderful Life–a combination of digital scrapbook and mental health app that comes with an AR angel. While they’re not ready to leave Santa’s workshop quite yet, the blog has more details on future festive apps.
