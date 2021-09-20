InspiringApps Celebrates its Birthday with Great Place to Work Certification™
The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience as part of InspiringApps’s team.
Our employees join the team because InspiringApps offers dynamic, rewarding work. They stay for the culture, and that’s why this Certification means so much to the team.”BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InspiringApps, a premier web, and mobile app development company, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® – just in time to celebrate its 14th year in business. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience as part of InspiringApps’s team. This year, 96% of employees said it’s a great place to work – 37% higher than employees at a typical US-based company.
— Stacy Griffin, Director of Operations
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.
“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that InspiringApps is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”
“We’re so proud to become Great Place to Work Certified™ and attribute it to the strong leadership over the last 14 years, as well as an emphasis on our core values: empathy, inclusivity, commitment, respect, and integrity," said Stacy Griffin, Director of Operations at InspiringApps. “They’re more than just words on paper; our core values are ingrained in everything we do.”
Nearly half of the InspiringApps current team have worked at the company for five years or more. Team members credited a flexible work environment, leadership transparency, vibrant team dynamic, and interesting and challenging work as reasons they enjoy working for InspiringApps.
“Our employees join the team because InspiringApps offers dynamic, rewarding work. They stay for the culture, and that’s why this Certification means so much to the team,” said Griffin.
During the last 14 years, InspiringApps leaders have rolled out various initiatives to boost employee engagement and retention, including flexible work policies, promoting team members, and establishing leadership roles.
“InspiringApps wouldn’t be what it is today without our amazing people,” said Brad Weber, CEO, and President of InspiringApps. “InspiringApps is better because of the people who work here. We are all passionate about our craft and united in our goal to make a real difference in the world.”
According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.
WE’RE HIRING!
We’re always ready to welcome amazing, talented people who will make us a better version of ourselves. Apply today.
About InspiringApps
InspiringApps designs and builds mobile, web, and custom apps, providing strategic business solutions and immersive experiences that transform ideas into reality. We invest in building digital products that truly help companies impact their employees, customers, and communities by creating strong partnerships. Beyond implementation, inspiration is what we do— after all, “inspiring” is in our name.
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.
Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
Stephanie Mikuls
InspiringApps
+1 352-872-4674
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn