Secretary of State John H. Merrill and Mobile ID Unit Visit All 67 Counties

Thursday, December 16, 2021—MONTGOMERY, AL— This week, Secretary of State John H. Merrill concluded his annual tour of all 67 of Alabama’s counties. This year marks the ninth year in a row and tenth time that Secretary Merrill has visited each county.

“When I first campaigned for the Office of Secretary of State in 2013, I learned that there is truly no better way to understand the needs of our state and counties than by traveling to every area and listening to the people who make up each community,” stated Secretary Merrill. “We are excited to announce that we have made more than 385 unique visits to Alabama’s 67 counties.”

Also, the office is delighted to announce that for the seventh consecutive year, the Photo Voter ID and Registration Mobile Unit Program has visited each county. Each year, staff members from the Elections Division travel to each county and conduct mobile units, where Alabama citizens can receive a free photo voter ID, as well as register to vote. This year, our staff made 95 unique visits throughout the state’s 67 counties.

To request a mobile unit visit, contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 334-242-7210.

