DTG Recycle Acquires Prominent Container Hauling Service Hungry Buzzard
DTG Recycle adds additional transportation and container resources to its expanding fleet, feeding more recyclables to its ten material recovery facilities.BOTHELL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DTG Recycle, the largest recycler of commercial, industrial, construction, and demolition waste in the Pacific Northwest, acquires substantially all assets of Hungry Buzzard. Hungry Buzzard, based in Bothell, WA, operates a fleet of prominent recycling containers throughout the north end of Puget Sound.
With this acquisition, DTG Recycle increases the size of its container and trucking divisions and further strengthens its position as the premier C&D recycler in the Pacific Northwest. DTG Recycle will continue providing Hungry Buzzard customers with the exceptional customer service they’ve grown to expect and is excited to offer them the full suite of DTG Recycle products and services, including sweeper trucks and portable toilets.
A stalwart container hauling company in the Pacific Northwest since 2005, Hungry Buzzard’s fleet of hundreds of roll-off containers and dumpsters are easily identified by their mischievous looking buzzard graphic. Adding these containers to the DTG Recycle fleet will feed even more recyclables to its ten material recovery facilities, preventing valuable material from going to the landfill.
DTG Recycle is excited to welcome Hungry Buzzard employees to the DTG Recycle family. DTG Recycle proudly offers a full package of benefits to all employees, including competitive compensation; employer matching 401k; fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance; tuition reimbursement; DTG University continuing education; DTG Trucking Finishing School for newly licensed commercial driver’s license recipients; bonuses; a minimum of two weeks of vacation per year; PSST; PTO; sign on bonuses; and many other exciting benefits.
About DTG Recycle
DTG Recycle is the largest recycler of construction, demolition, industrial, and manufacturing waste in the Pacific Northwest. We strive for a zero-waste future by collecting, transporting, processing, and manufacturing waste into innovative end products from recovered materials. With a diversified collection and transportation fleet, we provide unique, convenient recycling methods and the industry’s best customer service. We are Customer Focused, Planet Obsessed. Learn more at https://www.dtgrecycle.com.
For further information, please contact:
DTG Recycle
Tom Vaughn, CEO
tvaughn@dtgrecycle.com
Tom Vaughn
DTG Recycle
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn