Sen. Dave Schatz’s Legislative Column for Dec. 16, 2021

The True Meaning of Christmas

As the song goes, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Lights and decorations adorn every street corner, Christmas music on the radio, brightly-wrapped presents under the Christmas tree and schedules packed with holiday parties and family gatherings — it certainly feels like Christmastime. It seems like everywhere we turn, there are sights and sounds that remind us of the season.

While for many, it’s the most wonderful time of the year; however, it’s not hard to get lost in the hustle and bustle of the holidays and lose sight of the true meaning of Christmas. Every year, it feels easier to get caught up in the shopping, decorating, party planning and more that always seems to dominate our lives during the holidays. When that happens, I urge you to take a moment, step back and remember the true reason for the season. Christmas provides us with the opportunity to celebrate God’s greatest gift of all: His son, Jesus Christ. In John 3:16, the apostle John describes the importance of God’s gift to all who believe:

“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish, but have eternal life.”

On that holy night more than 2,000 years ago, God’s gift gave humanity hope in the form of an innocent babe. We all face setbacks and carry burdens — but we have hope because of the birth of Jesus, coming into this world, bearing love and forgiveness, to intercede on our behalf. As you spend the Christmas season with your family and friends, I pray you never lose sight of the true meaning of Christmas — hope.

Throughout the holiday season, I ask you to join with my family and say a prayer for the men and women serving overseas in our country’s military. Many of them will not be with their families this Christmas as they continue to put their lives on the line to keep our country safe. Their selfless actions ensure our country continues to be a land of freedom and prosperity — we are truly a blessed nation.

From my family to yours, Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

