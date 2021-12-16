Village of East Troy receives $250,000 state grant for downtown building

WEDC investment aids construction of a project that will introduce two minority-owned businesses

EAST TROY, WI. DEC. 16, 2021 – The Village of East Troy is receiving a $250,000 state grant to assist in the construction of a new building at 2919 Main St., just off the square in the heart of downtown.

The Community Development Investment Grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) will support the construction of the new building.

“One of the top priorities of WEDC is to promote economic diversity by helping communities enhance their business districts and establish firm foundations for ongoing economic growth,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “The grant will help cultivate economic growth and enhance the cultural and social vibrancy of East Troy.”

The building owners, Jeff and Vicki McKone, are proud to welcome two new East Troy businesses.

“We’re excited about getting the building wrapped up and getting the businesses opened up soon,” said Jeff McKone.

Sweet Bevvie Cakes is a cakery that supplies designer specialty cakes and cupcakes for special events. It will also provide quick breakfast and brunch options to accompany its signature coffee and tea beverages. The business will feature indoor and outdoor seating and drive-through service.

McKone first discovered the cupcakes at a high school friend’s house.

“She started making these cupcakes years ago from her great-grandmother’s recipe,” he said. “I call them ‘wow’ cupcakes because when you bite into them you go ‘Wow!’ She had been making them out of her house for years and I just said, ‘Why don’t you go pro with this?’”

The McKones soon partnered with the new business and became investors.

Alongside Sweet Bevvie Cakes will be a sushi restaurant, Chinuk Bistro. The restaurant will have a modern style with a menu of not only sushi, but other favorites such as lamb, steak and seafood. The restaurant will feature a rooftop area with outdoor dining and a bar with a view of the square.

Both businesses provide something new to East Troy, McKone said.

“There is a buzz in the town, so I think everyone is excited about it,” McKone added.

The project will enrich the community’s economy and help East Troy’s continued efforts to revitalize the village square and business district, said Eileen Suhm, East Troy’s village administrator.

“It’s turning property that was not highly and appropriately used for the area into something that is going to attract people from outside of the community,” Suhm said. “We see the potential in attracting residents from surrounding communities, even potentially the Lake Geneva area.”

WEDC’s Community Development Investment Grant Program supports community development and redevelopment efforts, primarily in downtown areas. The matching grants are awarded based on the ability of applicants to demonstrate the economic impact of the proposed project, including public and private partnership development, financial need and use of sustainable downtown development practices.

From the program’s inception in 2013 to Sept. 30, 2020, WEDC has awarded nearly $26.7 million in CDI Grants to 87 communities for projects expected to generate more than $446 million in capital investments statewide.