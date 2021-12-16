Buzr Wins PropelxMIPIM Startup Pitch Competition at NYC Real Estate Tech Week
The Innovative PropTech Company Stood Out Amongst Eight Other FinalistsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buzr, a New York City-based consumer electronics startup, announced today it is one of the winners of the 2021 NYC Real Estate Tech Week Startup Pitch Competition. The NYC Real Estate Tech Week Startup Competition took place on December 8 and was hosted by PropelxMIPIM with Metaprop. Each of the eight startup finalists participating presented its products and services in front of the judges and a live audience at the Javits Center. The judges of the prestigious event were Chris Beach of REBNY, Matt Bernstein of RXR Realty, Jonathan L. Lane of NYCEDC, Poonam Sharma Mathis of Fifth Wall VC, and Toby Moskovits of Heritage Equity Partners.
Buzr’s winning product was its Buzr Pro, a smart home device that seamlessly integrates into buildings’ existing intercom systems and connects to users’ phones.
As a result of winning the pitch competition, Buzr’s next stop is at the MIPIM conference in Cannes, France in March of 2022, where they will pitch the Buzr Pro to international partners and customers.
Buzr was co-founded by Tony Liebel and Jeremy Walker who met at Cornell Tech. In May 2020, Buzr was one of four student companies that won the highly competitive Cornell Tech Startup of the Year Award. Buzr believes your living experience should not be determined by the date your building was built. Both were bothered then later inspired by the ancient entryway technology out front of their Manhattan apartment buildings. After discovering the estimated 250 million unconnected and inefficient intercom systems that are installed globally, they knew they could not be the only ones agitated by their lack of doormen.
Buzr Pro provides an untethered and seamless resolution to resident woes. The intelligent Buzr Pro system is universally compatible with over 2,000 apartment building intercom systems. Installation can be performed by residents themselves or through the Buzr installer network, alleviating expensive and disruptive setup challenges. Additionally, landlords save thousands of dollars through Buzr’s technology, while giving original intercoms a modern aesthetic — raising the perceived value of their real estate investments.
Once installed and connected to Buzr’s app, a resident will be immediately notified when a package arrives or when someone is at their door. Buzr Pro is currently the only product on the market that replaces outdated apartment access systems (buzzers/intercoms) by only requiring the user to install the Buzr Pro smart device hardware into the individual apartment or condo wall unit.
