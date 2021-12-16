Cloudways & Divi Partner Up to Bring 1-Click Website Launch To Users
Now users can launch Divi on Cloudways with 1-click operation and create stunning websites without any technical hassle
It just made sense to partner up and provide users a way to focus completely on their business and forget all hosting hassles.”MOSTA, MALTA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudways, one of the fastest-growing and highly reliable cloud hosting solutions, has partnered with Divi to bring users the ultimate convenience of launching stunning websites in 1-click operation.
— Rizwan Tufail
DIVI is a highly popular WordPress theme and visual page builder that hundreds to thousands of users rely on to build incredible and visually appealing websites. Coupled with Cloudways, it allows users to build a powerful online presence in no time and without any technical or coding skills.
"Cloudways is a great choice for Divi agencies that want to spin up some high-performing websites for their clients. They empower teams by offering more choice, more control, and some nice collaboration tools too," said Nick Roach, Founder of Elegant Themes.
“Divi makes it super easy to design incredible websites. And Cloudways is known for incredible performance, so it just made sense to partner up and provide users a way to focus completely on their business and forget all hosting hassles,” added Rizwan Tufail, Director of Business Development at Cloudways.
Cloudways gives users choice between the top cloud providers (Digital Ocean, Vultr, Linode, Amazon Web Services & Google Cloud Platform), highly optimized servers, 24/7 expert support, and scalability, among other sought-after features, making it a truly complete choice for people seeking a hosting solution. Meanwhile, Divi makes it a breeze to design websites that stand out with its visual page builder and features that empower users. Together, this is a powerful website solution for people who mean business!
Users wishing to take advantage of this solution just need to have a Divi license and logged in to their Divi account. From there, Cloudways takes care of all the technical hassles of setting up and configurations so users can focus directly on their business.
For more information and launching a free 3-day Cloudways trial with DIVI pre-installed, please visit the partnership page!
About Cloudways:
Cloudways is a managed Cloud Hosting Platform that provides developers, designers, agencies, and ecommerce owners to deploy web apps on performance-optimized cloud servers. The platform incorporates four reliable infrastructure providers, namely DigitalOcean, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Engine, and Vultr. The platform allows users to develop PHP apps using any of 15+ available open-source development packages. Through the feature-rich cloud console on Cloudways, developers and designers can launch managed cloud servers within minutes. The platform comes with a 24-hour support team to provide solutions and assistance.
