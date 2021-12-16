Cloudways & LifterLMS Partner Up to Bring 1-Click LMS Launch to Users
Users can now create & launch a powerful educational platform with LifterLMS on Cloudways in 1-click operations.
With the Cloudways + LifterLMS bundle, the user gets to try the hosting and the LifterLMS product suite for free and all the initial technical setup friction is removed.”MOSTA, MALTA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudways, one of the most popular choices for managed cloud hosting, has partnered up with LifterLMS to bring users the ease & convenience of launching fully functional learning platforms on top of high-performing servers with 1-click functionality.
— Chris Badgett
LifterLMS is one of the most popular ways for course creators, teachers, and education entrepreneurs to easily create a learning platform that caters to a mass audience. Coupled with Cloudways, it allows users to avoid technical hassles, launch their platform quickly, and get straight to their business.
"I'm excited about the Cloudways LifterLMS bundle experience because it solves several of the biggest challenges in WordPress. There can be a lot of friction getting started with WordPress and a learning management system platform build. With the Cloudways + LifterLMS bundle, the user gets to try the hosting and the LifterLMS product suite for free, all the initial technical setup friction is removed, and all they have to do to keep the platform is decide to move forward and pay. Most of the industry works opposite to this ideal customer-centric frictionless flow." says Chris Badgett, CEO LifterLMS.
“With Cloudways providing robust cloud infrastructure & technology for solid performance, LifterLMS ensures that users can create highly functional learning platforms. It’s the best solution for users who want to focus on selling instead of worrying about website hosting!” added Robert Jacobi, Director WordPress at Cloudways.
LifterLMS ensures that users can build the perfect online training program without any technical or coding knowledge, and allows them to integrate all the necessary tools to offer complete control over their learning platform. As for Cloudways, it ensures your website is hosted in the most user-friendly & flexible hosting environment possible.
For more details and launching a free 3-day trial, please visit the Cloudways & LifterLMS partnership page!
About Cloudways:
Cloudways is a managed Cloud Hosting Platform that provides developers, designers, agencies, and ecommerce owners to deploy web apps on performance-optimized cloud servers. The platform incorporates four reliable infrastructure providers, namely DigitalOcean, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Engine, and Vultr. The platform allows users to develop PHP apps using 15+ available open-source development packages. Through the feature-rich cloud console on Cloudways, developers and designers can launch managed cloud servers within minutes. The platform comes with a 24-hour support team to provide solutions and assistance.
Sunyyan Junaid
Cloudways
sunyyan.junaid@cloudways.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter