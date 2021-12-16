Emory University Student Wins PAM Studios Scholarship
Latina-owned production house joins WIFTA to support local student
Kheyal is a very talented creator, and PAM Studios is proud to support her as she continues her education.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta-based Playa Azul Media (PAM) Studios, LLC, the first Latina-owned production company in Georgia, is proud to award Emory University student Kheyal Roy-Meighoo with the 2021 PAM Studios Scholarship.
Roy-Meighoo, a junior film and history double major, has spent the last academic year working on animated films and plans to focus her honors thesis next semester on animation and human rights. She was presented the scholarship at the Women in Film and Television Atlanta (WIFTA) Annual Gala at the Gathering Spot on Dec. 9.
“As a history major, I am very interested in social justice and It was amazing to meet so many women in film at the Gala,” Roy-Meighoo said. “I'm very fortunate to be in Atlanta and develop these connections with the city's growing industry and am excited to learn more about PAM Studios and their film and television projects.”
PAM Studios and WIFTA are dedicated to providing college scholarship opportunities to deserving female students based on their academic standing, artistic talents and commitment to a curriculum. The scholarship is open to women interested in pursuing studies in the area of entertainment, including film, television, journalism/mass communication, video and audio production, entertainment law, creative writing, public relations and theatre.
“Kheyal is a very talented creator, and PAM Studios is proud to support her as she continues her education,” PAM Studios Founder and CEO Maria Guerra-Stoll said. “We look forward to watching her grow as she joins the ranks of fellow groundbreaking women that continue to redefine our industry and lead the way for others.”
For more information about PAM Studios, upcoming film and television productions, or to rent the facility, please visit www.pam-studios.com.
