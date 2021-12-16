Design Thinking Firm Recognized as a Squarespace Expert

Stonehill is pleased to announce it has been recognized as a Squarespace Expert and is featured on its website within the Squarespace Marketplace.

It’s an honor for Stonehill to qualify as a Squarespace Expert. The marketing and design team has worked hard to produce many beautiful websites for our clients.” — Doug Pace, CEO of Stonehill

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill is pleased to announce it has been recognized as a Squarespace Expert and is featured on its website within the Squarespace Marketplace. The Squarespace Marketplace provides customers a place to find independent designers to help build a website from scratch or polish up an existing website. Squarespace Experts are highly sought after for their years of experience and design creativity.

Squarespace Experts are among the most experienced and active members of Squarespace Circle, Squarespace’s online community of experts. Website designers need to create and manage at least three active sites on Squarespace before they can join Squarespace Circle and be added to Squarespace Marketplace. Before being recognized as a Squarespace Expert, designers are vetted for their work quality, technical skills, years of Squarespace experience, and their client-first approach.

Stonehill has been recognized by the United States Chamber of Commerce as Emerging Business of the Year, Insight Magazine as Design Leader of the Year, Great Agencies as a Top Analytics & Business Intelligence Agency, and the American Business Awards as Entrepreneur of the Year. Stonehill’s clients include FIS, PODS, Starbucks, Red Bull, Dover Industries, Shumaker, Florida Aquarium, & Girl Scouts.

“It’s an honor for Stonehill to qualify as a Squarespace Expert,” said Doug Pace, CEO of Stonehill. “The marketing and design team has worked hard to produce many beautiful websites for our clients.”

About Stonehill:

Stonehill is the world's leading strategy and innovation consultancy. Our mission is to help the world's most interesting brands identify opportunity, create change, and accelerate growth. We fill the void between a creative agency and a business consultant acting as the R&D, design, engineering, training, marketing, and change management team for our clients. Our projects have explored the future of the workforce, finance, retail, healthcare, hospitality, and education. We have increased customer satisfaction, created exponential revenue, and touched the lives of millions.

About Squarespace:

Squarespace is the all-in-one platform with everything to sell anything, providing customers in approximately 200 countries and territories with all the tools they need to sell physical products, digital content, classes, appointments, reservations and more. Powered by best-in-class design for a consistent brand experience across all touchpoints, our suite of fully integrated products enables anyone to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, along with tools for managing a social media presence with Unfold and hospitality business management via Tock. Squarespace's team of more than 1,400 is headquartered in downtown New York City, with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon, Los Angeles, California and Chicago, Illinois.

