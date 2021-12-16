Submit Release
European Universities Games 2022 open for registration

Registration for the European Universities Games Lodz 2022 is open. 20 sports are offered, attracting student athletes from across Europe.

LODZ, POLAND, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Registration for the European Universities Games, to be held next July in Lodz, is now open. Student-athletes will be able to compete in 20 sports, having the Polish edition of the European Universities Games attract student athletes from across Europe, eyeing for record number of participants in the history of the event.

About 5.000 students are expected to take part, representing over 400 European universities from 40 countries. The Games in Lodz will be held between July 17 and 30, representing the largest academic sport event in Europe of the year, consisting also of educational and social activities.

The invitation to participate in the EUG Lodz 2022 is addressed to athletes enrolled in higher education studies in Europe, to compete in 3x3 Basketball, Badminton, Basketball, Beach Handball, Beach Volleyball, Chess, Football, Futsal, Handball, Judo, Karate, Kickboxing, Muaythai, Sport Climbing, Swimming, Table Tennis (including Para Table Tennis), Tennis, Volleyball, Water Polo and Sitting Volleyball as a demo sport.

Alongside the sport competitions, the Games focus on educational and social aspects of university sport, featuring workshops in the topics of Anti-Doping, Dual Career, Inclusion, Volunteering, as well as the Rectors' Conference.

The registration is conducted by the national university sport bodies in Europe, under the umbrella of the European University Sports Association (EUSA) - the patron and licensing body of the European Universities Games.

More information: www.eug2022.eu and www.eusa.eu.

