New York Photography Awards Announces Winners of 2021

New York Photography Awards Winners Announced New York Photographer of the Year: Raffaele Canepa, Italy (Professional) New York Photographer of the Year: Bernd Schirmer, Germany (Amateur)

We’re truly astonished by the fact that many amazing photographers worldwide submitted their one-of-a-kind photographs in the awards.” — Kenjo Ong, CEO of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Photography Awards announced the list of 2021 winners, to the public, honoring, recognizing, and promoting outstanding photographers worldwide, whom shared their vision with the world, through the lenses that portray the beauty of immutable reality, along with the dichotomy of Big Apple’s panorama.

In light of that, more than 3,000 photographical entries were submitted in its inaugural year, from over 50 countries worldwide, including: United States, Italy, United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, France, Australia, Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Taiwan, and Austria, to name a few. These entrants have proudly represented their country, yielding a diversified assemblage of photographers within the 2021 awards.

"We're truly astonished by the fact that many amazing photographers worldwide submitted their one-of-a-kind photographs in the awards," exclaimed Kenjo Ong, CEO of IAA. "With the various available categories that New York Photography Awards offers, we were able to honor the efforts and time that was put into capturing these images, as well as bestow upon them the accolades they truly deserve."



Grand Jury Panel

With the multitudinous entries, New York Photography Awards has ranked them, via blind judging, in accordance to the industry’s best standards, based on the creative messages and nuances behind each photograph. Winners were then selected based on their ability to meet the competition’s criteria. On that account, the esteemed judges that provided their valuable insights this year, include: Dave Koch, Susan Spiritus, Barbara Zanon, Wen-Han Chang, Nurlan Tahirli, Marine Foissey, Jai Thakur, Patty Maher, Paul Giggle, as well as other international professional photographers.

2021 New York Photography Awards Winners

Succeeding the detailed evaluation of the entries from our esteemed judges, we are proud to announce the Professional Photographer of the Year is: Invisible Light of NYC by Raffaele Canepa (Italy), whom will receive a cash prize of $3,000; whereas the Amateur/Student Photographer of the Year is: Circe by Bernd Schirmer (BYES Photography, Germany), whom will receive a cash prize of $2,000.

In addition to that, for both professionals and amateurs/students, and amongst our available categories, we have selected several outstanding winners and awarded them the Category Winners of the Year award, with cash prizes of $100 for each winning International Photography Category, which includes:

Professional

1. Architecture Photography – Gerkhin by Eduardo Loyola, Chile

2. Black & White Photography – Light Towers by Christoph Woloszyn, Germany

3. Commercial Photography – The Power of Imagination by Onni Wiljami, Finland

4. Covid-19 Related Photography – Grandfather. So Close, So Far. by Unai Beroiz, Spain

5. Editorial Photography – Tri Explosion by Marc Le Cornu (Bam Perspectives), Jersey

6. Fine Art Photography – Beneath the Surface by Onni Wiljami, Finland

7. Nature Photography – Microcosmic Portraits of the Little Earthlings by Irina Petrova Adamatzky, United Kingdom

8. New York Photography – Yellow Cab by Christiaan van Heijst (JPC van Heijst), Netherlands

9. People Photography – The Apple of Mother’s Eye by Wen Huan Huang (Goldsenn Studio), Taiwan

10. Special Category – Magic of Horses by Johanna Sjövall (Your Image), Finland

Amateur/Student

1. Architecture Photography – Woodrow by G.B. Smith, United States

2. Black & White Photography – GeoFacade by G.B. Smith, United States

3. Commercial Photography – New Faces and … In the Automotive Family by Marcin Majkowski, Netherlands

4. Covid-19 Related Photography – Diary of a Pandemic by Marco Campi (University of Brescia), Italy

5. Editorial Photography – Pasola – A Sumbanese Sporting Tradition by Wolfgang Weinhardt, Germany

6. Fine Art Photography – The Birdcage by Bernd Schirmer (BYES Photography), Germany

7. Nature Photography – Hello World! by Alex Pansier, Netherlands

8. New York Photography – Gotham by G.B. Smith, United States

9. People Photography – Tears of Water by Sharwar Hussain, Bangladesh

“For the time being, we hope that potential entrants will polish up their photographs and get them ready for the coming year’s photography awards,” Kenjo remarked. “As the awards re-opens next year, we look forward to seeing fresh, and mind-blowing, images submitted in the awards, pushing the photography industry forward and breaking boundaries within.”

Do visit the New York Photography Awards’ official website (https://photoawards.us/winner.php) for the complete list of award winners.

The New York Photography Awards will be back in action next year. In the meantime, the awards’ sister program, MUSE Photography Awards, is currently calling for Final period entries.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

IAA, established in 2015, is the organizer of MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, LIT Talent Awards, LIT Commercial Awards, iLuxury Awards, NY Product Awards, New York Photography Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, and MUSE Hotel Awards. Our mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate. IAA assembled New York Photography Awards to bring attention to the international photography industry and promote their exceptional photographical perspectives to the world.