American SoundBar Welcomes Dealers & Wholesale Accounts

An industry leader in audio manufacturing and distributing custom Jeep SoundBars is offering a unique opportunity worldwide.

STROUDSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with American SoundBar® announced today that it has a unique opportunity for dealers and wholesale accounts worldwide.

Diana Mendez, the spokesperson for American SoundBar, Jeep exclusive build-out shop in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, explained that the company is looking to expand nationwide in 2022 and also grow in Canada and in the Australia area with wholesalers.

“We only sell our American SoundBars to dealers and wholesalers as empty soundbars,” said American SoundBar CEO Armando Molina. “We offer special packages for new dealers. First order: Buy five soundbars, any style and get one soundbar for free.”

Molina stressed that this gives dealers the opportunity to customize speaker packages with their customers.

“There's no commitment to any speaker brand selling our soundbars,” Molina said before adding, anyone interested can send an email to Hello@americansoundbar.com.

This opportunity for dealers and wholesalers comes on the heels of the company recently redesigning the original Jeep Wrangler overhead soundbars. the original "stock" jeep soundbar features two 6.5-inch amplified speakers.

Mendez explained that as a Jeep owner, American SoundBar CEO Armando Molina loved his music loud. In fact, many of his Jeep colleagues felt the same, which made him research his options in upgrading his Jeep sound.

With little to no options available, Molina designed and engineered a soundbar in fiber glass which featured four, eight-inch speakers and two tweeters. Molina decided to redesign the soundbar since it was the center of the jeep.

For more information, please visit https://americansoundbar.com/blogs/news.

About American SoundBar®

American SoundBar® is the premier audio manufacturer and distributor of custom Jeep SoundBars. Our basic principles of American Innovation and Jeep functionality are the staples of our unique audio design and engineering.

Contact Details:

200 N 1st Street

Suite B2

Stroudsburg, PA 18360

United States