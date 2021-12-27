AV-Comparatives Reveals Results of Long-Term Cybercrime Tests of 19 Leading Endpoint Security Solutions

AV-Comparatives has released its December 2021 Business Security Test Report and awarded an "Approved Business Product” accreditation to 19 antivirus solutions.

In times of home offices and targeted attacks, protection against cyber crime is becoming increasingly important.”
— Peter Stelzhammer, Co-Founder AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Security Test is the most comprehensive investigation of corporate endpoint security solutions on the market. To be named as an Approved Business Product, antivirus solutions must achieve a 90% score on the Malware Protection Test, with zero false alarms, and 90% in the Real-World Protection Test, with less than one hundred false alarms.

To earn AV-Comparative's certification, tested products must also be free of major performance issues, with an impact score below 40, and fix all reported bugs.

The 19 security solutions which were recognised with an Approved Business Product Award are:
Acronis, Avast, Bitdefender, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Cybereason, Elastic, ESET, FireEye, Fortinet, G Data, K7, Kaspersky, Malwarebytes, Microsoft, Panda, Sophos, VIPRE and VMware.

Peter Stelzhammer, Co-founder of AV-Comparatives, said: “AV-Comparatives is fully independent and provides an unparalleled assessment of the antivirus products available on the market. Businesses looking for antivirus and endpoint security solutions should regard our test as a guide to the best products on the market. The threat landscape is constantly changing, so it is important to understand the performance of solutions that exist to keep organisations safe from external threats.”

The latest Business Main-Test contains the results of the Business Real-World Protection Test conducted between August and November, as well as the Business Malware Protection Test in September, Business Performance Test from November. It also incorporates Product Reviews.


Here are details of the AV-Comparatives tests:

Real-World Protection Test:
This mimics online malware attacks that a typical business user might encounter when surfing the internet.

Malware Protection Test:
This assessment considers a scenario in which the malware pre-exists on the disk or enters the test system via a local area network or removable device, rather than directly from the internet.

Performance Test:
An examination of the impact each product has on the system’s performance, such as how much it slows down normal use of the PC while performing tasks.

A False Positives Test is also conducted to discover if the product incorrectly identities legitimate software as harmful.

Each product that was involved in the test was also reviewed. Some are suitable for small businesses, whilst others are designed for large enterprises.
Like all AV-Comparatives’ public test reports, the Enterprise and Business Security Test Report is available to everyone for free: https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/business-security-test-2021-august-november/


About AV-Comparatives: AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing.
AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 720 115542
media@av-comparatives.org
About

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

