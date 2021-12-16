PHILIPPINES, December 16 - Press Release December 16, 2021 As PH detects imported cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant, Bong Go emphasizes need for heightened compliance with health protocols Following recent reports of two imported cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the Philippines, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go urged the public to heighten their vigilance and asked health officials and experts to study whether or not there is a need to revise the existing alert level throughout the country. In a statement, Go, chair of the Senate Committee on Health, said that while he is "deeply concerned" of the reports, he remains confident in the country's existing Prevent-Detect-Isolate-Treat-Reintegrate strategy. "As reports indicated, the first two cases of this variant were detected and isolated on the same dates and contact tracing is presently being conducted to who else were exposed to them," Go stated. The lawmaker also emphasized the need to manage the Omicron variant first detected in South Africa on November 24. He urged Filipinos to follow health guidelines and to stay at home as much as possible while COVID-19 remains a threat. "Gaya ng sinabi ko noon pa, huwag talaga tayong magkumpiyansa habang andyan pa ang banta ng COVID-19," said Go. "Delikado pa talaga. Kailangang patuloy lang tayong maging alerto at sumunod sa mga itinakdang health protocols, gaya ng pagsuot ng mask at pag-obserba sa social distancing, palaging paghugas ng kamay at pananatili sa bahay kung hindi naman kinakailangan lumabas," he added. The Department of Health confirmed on December 15 that the Omicron COVID-19 variant was detected in a returning Filipino from Japan and a Nigerian national. The former, whose sample was taken on December 5, arrived in the country on December 1. On the other hand, the Nigerian national arrived on November 30. The sample was collected on December 6. According to reports, both are currently asymptomatic. Amid eased health protocols, Go cautioned the public not to be complacent until the country attains population protection and, eventually, herd immunity. "Konting tiis lang po muna tayo hanggang tuluyang makamit natin ang population protection leading to herd immunity at tuluyang malampasan ang pandemyang ito. Ayaw nating masayang ang mga sakripisyo natin sa halos dalawang taon," the senator said. Go also asked health officials and experts to review existing protocols in the country to determine whether or not they need to be heightened. "Sa mga health officials at experts, pag-aralan dapat kung kailangang itaas ang alert status. Balansehin nang mabuti, lalo na ngayong magpa-Pasko na at tradisyong magkakasama ang magkakapamilya," urged Go. The Philippines will stay on Alert Level 2 through December 31, according to Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, amid a sustained drop in new cases. The alert level was initially set to last until December 15. On December 14, the number of cases in the country fell to a 19-month low, from more than 26,000 cases in September. Although the number of cases has decreased, the country's borders have been tightened again due to the emergence of the Omicron variant. Earlier, Go appealed for continued observance of health protocols especially in public gatherings, such as family celebrations, social functions, business fora or political rallies. "Nakikiusap po ako sa ating gobyerno na ipatupad po 'yung health protocols dahil hirap po 'yung ganitong sitwasyon. Nakikiusap po ako, unahin po natin ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat Pilipino," the senator said. "Sayang po 'yung naumpisahan natin 'yung pagbabakuna, napakasayang po dahil baka wala na tayong pulitikang pag-uusapan kung hindi natin ito malalampasan," he added. Go then urged all Filipinos to participate in the country's pandemic efforts and emphasized that overcoming the pandemic remains the country's priority over politics. "So unahin muna natin itong COVID response natin, lampasan ang pandemya bago 'yung pulitika. Dahil delikado po talaga, ako po'y nakikiusap sa mga kababayan natin na huwag muna tayong magkumpyansa," the senator advised.