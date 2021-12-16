DSCC has upgraded "Macao Satellite Positioning Reference Station Service" to support BeiDou Navigation Satellite System

MACAU, December 16 - To facilitate the application and development of satellite positioning technology in Macao, Cartography and Cadastre Bureau (DSCC) has completed the enhancement of the “Macao Satellite Positioning Reference Station Service (MoSRef)”, the newly refined services, including the raw observation data download and RTK correction service, now support the BeiDou Navigation Satellite signals. More efficient and reliable high-accuracy positioning services are provided for professional users in the fields of surveying and mapping, geographic information, construction surveying, pipeline surveying, deformation monitoring and earth science research, etc.

The BeiDou Navigation Satellite System is an all-weather and high-accuracy navigation satellite system independently constructed and operated by China. In 2020, the deployment of the new generation satellites was completed, and it has entered a new era of global service. In order to support the positioning applications of BeiDou effectively in Macao, DSCC has upgraded and optimized the services of MoSRef. Besides GPS of USA and GLONASS of Russia, the MoSRef now also supports the BeiDou signals. DSCC provides the reference stations RINEX data download service, the coordinate automatic computation service for static surveying data, and the all-weather NTRIP RTK service to public for free of charge.

DSCC keeps improving the fundamental surveying and mapping services, and has established four continuously operating satellite positioning reference stations in Macao, users can access not only the data of the local reference stations through the MoSRef, but also the shared data from the four Hong Kong reference stations. For more details and to apply online, please visit the MoSRef website at https://mosref.dscc.gov.mo.