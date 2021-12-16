Submit Release
Prime Minister’s greetings to Kazakhstan celebrating its 30th anniversary of independence

LITHUANIA, December 16 - On behalf of the Government, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has sent a message of greetings to the Republic of Kazakhstan along with the best wishes for every success and prosperity.

‘Let me note the sincere relationship between our countries as well as my trust that Kazakhstan and Lithuania will keep up the momentum and do their utmost in taking further our cooperation. I am certain that enhancing the economic ties would benefit both our nations. The surviving memories of Lithuanian deportees contain many words of gratitude to the Kazakh people for their kindness and sympathy during the years of captivity in the Soviet Gulags’, reads Prime Minister’s letter.   The Head of Government has noted that Kazakhstan is a valuable partner of the European Union, playing also an important role in the cooperation with the Central Asia region. According to the Prime Minister, the implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the European Union and its Member States and the Republic of Kazakhstan will further advance the EU-Kazakhstan relations.

Ingrida Šimonytė has also expressed trust that the regional cooperation will grow while taking on new opportunities in the region and addressing common challenges together.

