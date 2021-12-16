NY Product Design Awards Makes Its Return for 2022 – Entry Now Open

NY Product Design Awards Logo 2022 NY Product Design Awards: Calling for Entries NY Product Design Awards Statuette

We are excited for 2022 and are eagerly awaiting another wave of talented individuals bringing us their extraordinary works. Blow us away, world!” — Kenjo Ong

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) resumes its efforts in honoring talented individuals found within the product design industry, by having the NY Product Design Awards return for another run in 2022. “We were blown away by the reception we got for the competition in 2021, despite that being its inaugural year,” Kenjo Ong, the CEO of IAA, remarked. “Given the common desire shared by these designers to be acknowledged, we decided to continue our endeavors to honor them.”

The NY Product Design Awards welcomes submissions from all over the world for its 2022 cycle of awards. Designed to honor talented product designers for their ingenuity shown by their works, the competition highlights the importance of product design, which includes improving quality of life and navigating through the ever-changing times.

IAA aligned the NY Product Design Awards with its principles of approachability and accessibility. The competition’s details are clearly outlined on its website, in which interested parties will discover its submission process is kept simple and done entirely online. Paired with affordable rates that go as low as $179, the competition caters to a wide demographic of product designers, encompassing professionals or enthusiasts.

The competition is open to participation by a global audience, and encourages product designers to join in and showcase their works for a chance to be recognized for their talents. Keeping its 2021 theme, “Designing Tomorrow, Today”, the NY Product Design Awards aims to highlight how intricate designs are effectively shaping future possibilities. Entrants will be given a diverse range of design categories such as – Digital, Electronic Devices & Accessories, Fashion & Lifestyle, Furniture, Medical / Scientific Equipment, Lighting, Packaging, to name a few.

Panel of Judges

All submissions will be assessed by a jury comprised of renowned professionals. The jurors will be selected from a pool of global nominees, recommended by their peers for their impeccable work ethics and achievements. Submitted entries will undergo blind judging to avoid comparisons between works. An entry is deemed worthy of a win if they meet the standards of the jury.

There are two winning levels - Gold and Silver. Winners also stand a chance to be nominated as Product Designer of the Year, or have their design nominated as Product Design of the Year.

Eligibility

For your work to be eligible for entry, they can be either conceptual, a work-in-progress, or completed, so long as the work itself is no more than five years old. Submissions are not limited by experience levels or career backgrounds.

The awards program will begin accepting entries from December 6, 2021, onwards, and has set its deadline to be on April 27, 2022. Winners will be announced on May 11, 2022.

IAA hopes to resume its efforts in being an international platform to showcase aspiring talents’ works. “It’s an understatement to say that product design plays an important role within the context of a modern world. It’s vital, really,” Kenjo stated. “We are excited for 2022 and are eagerly awaiting another wave of talented individuals bringing us their extraordinary works. Blow us away, world!”

For competition rules and entry forms, visit: https://productdesignawards.us/

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

IAA, established in 2015, is the organizer of the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, MUSE Hotel Awards, iLuxury Awards, Vega Digital Awards, New York Photography Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Property Awards, TITAN Business Awards, LIT Commercial Awards, and LIT Talent Awards. Its mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate. IAA assembled the NY Product Design Awards to promote the best product design has to offer, from all around the globe.