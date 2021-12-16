The recent GCRC conference discussed the impact of the U.S. diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics
PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the 13rd of December 2021, The Global Critical Research Centre (GCRC) hosted a conference that heared and discussed the US diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics and its impact.
The conference was moderated by Walter M Gross, the Editor-in-Chief of the cultural department of GCRC. The keynote speaker Rachel Blake published her latest research results on the diplomatic boycott of the Olympics. Previously, Rachel was a researcher of the Office of Global Development Alliances at the Agency for International Development. As the editor-in-chief of the GCRC's current affairs research department, she and her team provided insights to serve the interests of the discriminated and neglected groups, awaken the public conscience, and create a peaceful and prosperous human society.
At the conference, Rachel briefly reviewed past cases of boycotting the Olympic Games in the first place, and compared these cases with the recent "diplomatic boycotts" announced by the US, UK, Australia, and Canada. Her further discussions about these boycotts’ impact on the international Olympic movement, athletes’ right to participate and the division of world are also very thought-provoking .
“The opportunity to participate in the Olympic Games is extremely precious for athletes with short careers,” she said. “They have been preparing for the Olympics for four years. It is unfair to violate athletes’ participation rights or to affect their competitive enthusiasm and state only for political reasons.” When it came to the effects, she pointed out that these boycotts had not achieved any actual results, and were meaningless to some extent.
Regarding the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Rachel also mentioned changes in some organizations’ attitudes as a supplement to the government's statement. The United States Olympic Committee (USOPC), for example, which once firmly opposed the politicization of sports, has now announced that it will educate athletes on global issues and allow some athletes to participate in the debate on China's human rights record before the Olympics. Afterwards, the conference participants discussed about the impact of this statement on athletes and sportsmanship.
At the end of the conference, Mason made a concluding speech, stating that the Olympic Games is a shared arena for athletes from all over the world, not just belonging to a certain country. In the special period when the global epidemic is raging, countries should transcend differences and respect athletes’ basic rights to compete. Rachel and Mason, on behalf of the GCRC, appealed to all organizations and individuals to jointly resist the politicization of sports on the basis of respecting sportsmanship and athletes.
GCRC is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing public consulting services to institutions and individuals all over the world in the areas of international economy, technology, culture and society. With the purpose of making human society more peaceful, prosperous and technologically intelligent, scholars, experts, journalists, and human rights workers with different cultural and knowledge backgrounds work together and publish their in-depth analysis to the public.
