The Futurist Institute Releases The Robot and Automation Almanac - 2022
Automation, AI, and Robots will be critical in 2022, as businesses and industries adapt to supply chain issues, tight labor markets, and high inflation.
The year ahead will include big changes in the wake of COVID-19. The Robot and Automation Almanac - 2022 helps analysts, consultants, and leaders evaluate the biggest risks and opportunities for 2022.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Futurist Institute has released the fifth annual edition of The Robot and Automation Almanac.
— Jason Schenker, Chairman of The Futurist Institute
The Robot and Automation Almanac - 2022 is an innovative work published by Prestige Professional Publishing. It contains essays from over 20 robot and automation experts, executives, practitioners, and investors that all answer one question: What will happen in the fields of robots, automation, and AI in 2022?
Jason Schenker, the Chairman of The Futurist institute and the world's leading financial futurist, has been the driving force and editor behind The Robot and Automation Almanac. "People are interested, curious, and concerned about robots, automation, and AI. So, we asked the question: What's next? This question has become more critical than ever in the wake of COVID-19, especially against a backdrop of high inflation, supply chain bottlenecks, goods shortages, and labor market tightness. "
"The 2018 and 2020 editions of the almanac have been bestsellers, and we are proud and excited to release our 2022 edition to help people see how new and emerging technologies will impact their companies, professions, and jobs in the year ahead. Our essays included discussions of robots, automation, and AI as well as the supply chain, the metaverse, NFTs, and more. It's our most exciting almanac yet!" Schenker added.
The impressive list of contributors to The Robot and Automation Almanac - 2022 includes Michael Walton, Bruce Welty, Shannon McGurk, Djamila Amimer, Jason Gouw, Bruce Bleikamp, Steven LaFevers, Louie Kangeter, Anton Larsson, Thomas Evans, Kaleb Steinhauer, Nawfal Patel, Shane Istre, Robert Handfield, Kevin Paramore, Martin Buehler, Lorenzo Carver, Jim Rice, Daniel Stanton, Patrick Davison, Crystal Parrott, and Mark Manning.
Jason Schenker edited as well as contributed to The Robot and Automation Almanac - 2022. He has written 34 books, including Jobs for Robots, The Future After COVID, The Promise of Blockchain, The Future of Finance After COVID, and Quantum: Computing Nouveau. He is also the President of Prestige Economics and Co-Founder of NFT Degree.
"The history of robots and automation is being written now," Schenker noted. "I am very excited that The Robot and Automation Almanac and all of its contributors will be part of that history."
The Robot and Automation Almanac - 2022 can be ordered online at www.RobotAlmanac.com.
