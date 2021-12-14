Quảng Ninh OCOP Fair impresses Hà Nội citizens

VIETNAM, December 14 - Hà Nội citizens visiting the Quảng Ninh OCOP Fair in Hà Đông District. VNS Photo Ly Ly Cao.

By Ly Ly Cao

HÀ NỘI — Quảng Ninh OCOP (One Community, One Product) Fair has been held at Hà Đông MM Mega Market in Hà Đông District, Hà Nội, attracting attention from locals living nearby.

The event was launched by Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade on December 10 running until December 14.

At the opening ceremony, Trần Thị Phương Lan, acting Director of the Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade, said that the event aimed to elevate the production value and raise brand awareness for Quảng Ninh’s OCOP products, promoting OCOP products to consumers in domestic and foreign markets.

Over 100 OCOP and seafood products from Quảng Ninh Province are brought were sold at the fair.

During the event, distributors, especially the MM Mega Market system in Việt Nam, supported consultation on models and procedures for participating units to bring good quality products into distribution channels.

The Department asked enterprises participating in the fair to fully prepare and ensure products’ quality and clear origin, with reasonable prices and attractive promotions, as well as comply with the law.

In addition, amid the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, enterprises must strictly implement and follow COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Customers choosing products at a stall. VNS Photo Ly Ly Cao.

Visiting the fair on the last day of the event, Đào Thị Kim Oanh, a retiree said that she really enjoyed the event.

“Due to social distancing orders and travel restrictions, I can’t travel anywhere for vacation this year. It was really boring just staying at home. I feel like I am at the Quảng Ninh market,” she said.

“The fair is really interesting. I can buy Quảng Ninh products with OCOP certification at reasonable prices. I bought the squid cake here at about 20 per cent cheaper than I did when I was Quảng Ninh.

“The squid cake is really good, so I came back to buy again and ask for the seller's contact because today is the last day.”

A seller packaging products. VNS Photo Ly Ly Cao

Hương Giang, a local official, also showed excitement.

“I really like seafood and the fair is held near my house, so of course I have to visit it,” Giang said.

“Besides the squid cake, I also liked the salted shredded meat made from mantis shrimp.”

After more than seven years of establishment and development, Quảng Ninh has developed 500 OCOP products, of which 238 have been received at national and provincial levels.

Squid cakes, a speciality of Quảng Ninh Province, are displayed at the fair. VNS Photo Ly Ly Cao

There are 31 points for introduction and sale of OCOP products in the province, with all OCOP products boosted for trade promotion and consumption.

Since 2017, Quảng Ninh OCOP fairs have been regularly organised with many promotion activities outside the province.

Participating in fairs, the province’s OCOP products are displayed and introduced with a diverse and abundant source of goods, ensuring standards as prescribed.

Businesses participating in the fairs also strictly list the prices and origin of products. — VNS