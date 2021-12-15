Graham Construction Selected As Construction Manager For Regina Urgent Care Centre

CANADA, December 15 - Released on December 15, 2021

Regina's new Urgent Care Centre (UCC) is one step closer today, with the selection of Graham Construction as the project's construction manager. This future health facility will add an important option and complement existing health services available to Saskatchewan patients. As the construction manager, Graham Construction will provide services including input into the project's design, managing all suppliers and contractors, stakeholder engagement and constructing the new centre.

"Urgent Care Centres will assist in easing capacity pressures on Saskatchewan's Emergency Departments by providing a wide range of services for patients who need attention quickly," Health Minister Paul Merriman said. "I look forward to seeing progress once construction is underway on this much-needed facility."

When complete, the UCC will provide quality patient care for an illness or injury that is not life threatening, but cannot wait until the next day, including mental health and addictions supports. The centre will offer 24-hour/seven-days-a-week access and is also expected to lower wait times for health care issues requiring urgent medical attention.

"This is an exciting day for the Regina Urgent Care Centre Project," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Jim Reiter said. "We are pleased to be working with a company that was founded right here in Saskatchewan on this important project that will help us build a stronger, healthier community and province."

The project is part of the Government of Saskatchewan's $7.5 billion capital plan to stimulate the province's economic recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Construction is expected to begin in spring 2022.

"Graham is very excited to be selected to build the Urgent Care Centre project for the Saskatchewan Health Authority," Graham Construction General Manager Duane Galloway said. "We're looking forward to completing this important project to help alleviate some of the pressure on our emergency departments in Regina."

The new centre will be owned and operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), and will be located on SHA-owned property on Albert Street north of Dewdney Avenue.

"We are looking forward to the work currently underway to bring an Urgent Care Centre to Regina," Saskatchewan Health Authority Acting Vice President of Infrastructure, Information and Support Derek Miller said. "A site of this nature will provide a safe and appropriate alternative to receiving care for conditions that are not life threatening outside our overburdened emergency departments, including mental health and addiction services."

-30-

