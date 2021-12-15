Additional Funding For Western Development Museum To Expand Connectivity And Technology

CANADA, December 15 - Released on December 15, 2021

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing additional funding to the Western Development Museum (WDM) to expand wi-fi connectivity, upgrade IT equipment and improve the visitor experience.

"the government pleased to provide additional funding to the Western Development Museum," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "This investment will allow the museum to acquire the technology, equipment and internet bandwidth necessary to improve services and interact with communities throughout Saskatchewan."

The WDM will receive an additional $60,000 for the 2021-22 fiscal year for the following upgrades:

improvements to Wi-Fi access points;

enhancements to live streaming equipment and interactive video conferencing ability; and

purchasing interactive white boards, portable stands, and other associated equipment upgrades.

"This funding will go a long way to address a significant technological gap at the WDM Moose Jaw and WDM Saskatoon," Western Development Museum CEO Joan Kanigan said. "The improvements to our wi-fi connectivity and ability to live stream tours and programs will benefit visitors, students and educators across the province. We are very grateful for the support we receive from the Government of Saskatchewan through the Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport."

The WDM continues to deliver online programs and exhibits. Improvements to connectivity, technology and other associated equipment in Saskatoon and Moose Jaw will be used to improve the way the Western Development Museum plans exhibitions and programming.

It will also improve the visitor experience and modernize meeting rooms and rental spaces.

For more information on the Western Development Museum visit https://wdm.ca/.

