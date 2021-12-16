TBI Investigating Memphis Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 30th District Attorney General Amy Weirich, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting of a woman during an interaction with officers of the Memphis Police Department Wednesday afternoon.

Preliminary information indicates that around 2 p.m., officers with the Memphis Police Department were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area of 3rd and Clinton. The occupied vehicle was located by officers in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in the 3100 block of South 3rd Street. Officers used their patrol cruisers to block the car and exited their cruisers in an attempt to apprehend the driver. Initial information from the scene indicates the driver accelerated toward officers, crashing into at least one occupied patrol car, resulting in another police officer firing his service weapon, striking the driver. The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene. No officers were injured in the incident. The identity of the woman who was shot is being withheld at this time pending notification of relatives.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the set of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for her further review and consideration.

The TBI acts as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the district attorney general requesting TBI’s involvement.

TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents, and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this case will be added to this post.