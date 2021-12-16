Pinellas County, Florida Partners with ASTERRA to Preserve Water Across 3,300 Miles of Pipeline
ASTERRA will provide Pinellas County data-driven solutions to help preserve water.
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinellas County, Florida, and ASTERRA entered into a 3-year agreement for ASTERRA Recover and MasterPlan Technologies for potable water, reclaimed water, and wastewater.
— Kevin Weeks, customer success manager for ASTERRA
“We are excited to partner with Pinellas County and for ASTERRA technologies to be a fundamental part of the county’s asset management initiative,” said Kevin Weeks, customer success manager for ASTERRA. “We piloted the largest wastewater leak detection program for the county’s wastewater collection system in 2020. This contract expands ASTERRA’s services to include potable water, reclaimed water, and wastewater.”
Located in west-central Florida, Pinellas County uses technology to provide uninterrupted, safe drinking water to their customers through a coordinated plan of assessment and maintenance of potable water, wastewater, and reclaimed water infrastructure. The county maintains approximately 3,300 miles of pipeline.
After careful consideration and reviewing successes and references that Utilis (ASTERRA) customers provided, Pinellas County chose to move forward with the contract. ASTERRA will provide quarterly analysis reports and the field services of a team of leak detection experts who are certified in the best practices of identifying pipeline leaks.
Using ASTERRA products, Pinellas County will consistently receive intelligence derived from either Japan’s ALOS-2 satellite or Argentina’s SAOCOM satellites. The intelligence will be delivered in reports that display the likely location and type of leak. SAR L-band radar can penetrate up to ten feet and leads to intelligence that can be used to repair underground leaks efficiently.
ASTERRA’s MasterPlan product looks at the entire water delivery system and rates deficiencies from 1-5, or from low to high. The Recover product provides information on specific subsurface points of interest to inspect for leaks.
ABOUT ASTERRA
ASTERRA (formerly Utilis) provides data-driven solutions for water utilities, government agencies, and the greater infrastructure industry. ASTERRA products use synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data from satellites and turns it into large-scale decision support tools. The company’s proprietary algorithms and highly educated scientists and engineers are the key to their mission, to deliver actionable intelligence to advance Earth’s resource resilience. Since 2016, Utilis technology has resulted in saving more than 9000 million gallons of potable water and 22,000 MWH of energy per year, in support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The Utilis ASTERRA division is headquartered in Israel with offices in the United States and United Kingdom. Their innovative data solutions are used in multiple verticals around the globe. They are investing in artificial intelligence (AI) to bring their products to the next level. For more information on ASTERRA and to learn more about their technology, visit https://asterra.io.
