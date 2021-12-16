During a one-week period of operation from Tuesday, December 7, 2021, through Tuesday, December 14, 2021, Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) troopers seized over 664 pounds of methamphetamine and 37 pounds of fentanyl. The drugs were seized by troopers as they were transported from southern Arizona towards the Phoenix area. The street value of all the drugs seized is estimated at over $5.1 million.
You just read:
ARIZONA STATE TROOPERS SEIZE 664 POUNDS OF METHAMPHETAMINE AND 37 POUNDS OF FENTANYL WITHIN ONE WEEK
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.