ARIZONA STATE TROOPERS SEIZE 664 POUNDS OF METHAMPHETAMINE AND 37 POUNDS OF FENTANYL WITHIN ONE WEEK

During a one-week period of operation from Tuesday, December 7, 2021, through Tuesday, December 14, 2021, Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) troopers seized over 664 pounds of methamphetamine and 37 pounds of fentanyl. The drugs were seized by troopers as they were transported from southern Arizona towards the Phoenix area. The street value of all the drugs seized is estimated at over $5.1 million.