Elegant Lock & Key announcing about new car key cutting machines purchase
Elegant Lock and Key purchased a new car key cutting machine to deal with new car keys on the market, and to be more efficient with car key cutting duration.
— Shawn Adams
The new car key cutting machine uses a frequency of 24GHz to cut the chips inside the keys, and then we can read them and program them into our car key duplication machine.
The history of car key cutting machines
Car key cutting machines looked the same for about 40 years. The machine had a blade with which to cut the laser cut key, and then the locksmith would put that into his car keys duplication machine.
This is how it was done for decades until recently when new car key cutting machines were invented. Most car companies have already begun using new cutting machines in their factories.
Instead of having car key duplication machines, the new car keys cutting machine has a holder for the original un-cut key, and it is made out of either plastic or metal.
This type of cutting machine is much like a lock pick gun that locksmiths use all over the world.
The fastest key cutting machine in the US
Elegant Lock and Key is proud to say that they are the proud owners of the fastest key cutting machine in the United States of America.
This new key cutting machine can cut a car key in less than two minutes, and it uses a frequency of 24GHz.
This new key cutting machine is perfect for the locksmith that is looking to get into the car key duplication business.
Key duplication is even faster and
Elegant Lock & Key can do it in as little as one minute.
The locksmith must make a key duplication with the new car keys cutting machine, and then put all of the chips into the duplicated car key.
This is how this type of lock picking gun or car keys cutting machine works: the original un-cut key is placed into the holder, and then it is clamped down.
Pennsylvania is on the US locksmiths' Map!
Pennsylvania is one of the top states in the United States of America regarding locksmiths. Elegant Lock and Key is very proud of being a part of this vast industry. The company is also proud that they are pointing out the fact that they have purchased new car keys cutting machines, so that more people can be aware and learn about this new technology.
Elegant Lock and Key has been in the industry for more than a decade, and they believe that education is one of the most critical parts of their job. The company wants to ensure that it lets all of its customers know that they are proud to use the newest equipment available on the market.
Elegant Lock and Key is looking to grow with the times, and they are always willing to educate their customers on the newest technology that is available to them. Our locksmith company wants to make sure that its customers are always one step ahead of the competition.
