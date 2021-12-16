EVX Solar Launches New Website
Arizona’s Trusted Solar Dealer with a Passion for EVs
We are excited to help Arizona households and businesses ‘go-solar’ and to take an even bigger step to the adoption of electric vehicles powered by clean renewable energy.”SURPRISE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EVX Solar, an Arizona-based solar company, recently launched a new website that provides information about their ability to deliver the best solar solutions to residential and commercial customers. It features a consumer-friendly Solar Calculator that makes it easy to calculate an approximate cost of going solar based on location, electricity bill and system type. It can also quickly estimate the savings that can be realized by going solar.
— James Meringer, Principal of EVX Solar
As a SunPower non-installing dealer, customers get the best of both worlds — experienced solar consultants for planning, engineering and home preparation, paired with the products and support of SunPower, a leading solar technology and energy services provider, installing a comprehensive system with the industry’s best warranty.
EVX believes that the future lies in Electric Vehicles (EVs) coupled with homes and businesses powered by the sun. Adding 2 or 3-level charges to systems is an incremental cost that will become the norm as more and more automobile manufacturers produce EVs. Once a rarity, EVs will become the everyday transportation of consumers and businesses alike in the not-too-distant future.
“We are excited to help Arizona households and businesses ‘go-solar’ and to take an even bigger step to the adoption of electric vehicles powered by clean renewable energy,” stated James Meringer, Principal of EVX Solar. “We envision solar driving consumer energy costs down along with their costs of transportation.”
Visit the new website at evxsolar.com to learn more about the company, its solar solutions as well as electric vehicles and chargers at evxsolar.com
About EVX Solar
With over 10 years of contracting and solar installation experience, EVX Solar is now a non-installing SunPower dealer. They offer SunPower manufacturer-direct solar equipment and installation ensuring customers get the very best technology, installation, warranty, and service available. They are passionate about the use and expansion of renewable energy adaption and the future of EVs. The pairing of electric vehicles with solar powered homes and businesses is the wave of the not-too-distant future.
