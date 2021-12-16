Math Tutoring Corps open to all Oklahoma 8th graders

OKLAHOMA CITY (Dec. 15, 2021) – The Oklahoma State Department of Education is opening up a high-dosage tutoring program to all 8th grade students in public schools. The Oklahoma Math Tutoring Corps is an initiative funded with approximately $5 million in federal relief funding and will help close pandemic-related gaps in math learning and algebra readiness. “The disruptions in learning and trauma associated with the pandemic exacted a serious academic toll,” said Joy Hofmeister, State Superintendent of Public Instruction. “In Oklahoma, as in many other states, educators are grappling with unfinished learning across all subjects, but the area most significantly impacted appears to be mathematics. The Math Tutoring Corps can reverse learning loss among the most severely impacted students.” Students who enroll in the Oklahoma Math Tutoring Corps will receive virtual tutoring, three times a week from a qualified teacher or college student. All tutoring will be held outside of school hours. Tutoring services will begin on Jan. 11. ###