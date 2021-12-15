Wolf Administration Announces 2021 Pittsburgh Region Construction Season Wrap-up

Pittsburgh, PA –The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering District 11 today highlighted the 2021 construction season which included 75 projects worth over $320 million in Allegheny, Beaver and Lawrence counties.

“While major construction along the Route 28 and Interstate 79 corridors receives a lot of attention, the district has been very successful in 2021 at addressing smaller, impactful projects that affect our local communities," said District 11 Executive Cheryl Moon-Sirianni.

Overall highlights in the 2021 construction season for District 11 include:

“We have managed to deliver all of the projects with the highest degree of safety for our workers, and quality to ensure sustainability into the future,” said Assistant District Executive for Construction Jason Zang. “Some projects will continue through the winter with work that is critical to maintaining the most basic needs of our transportation system, such as roadway patching, and landslide repairs, as well as preparatory work for the 2022 season.”

Notable projects completed in 2021 include:

Route 30 betterment project between Lennox Avenue in Forest Hills Borough and Route 48 in North Versailles Township in Allegheny County, $15 million;

Route 51 (Constitution Boulevard) betterment project between Shenango Road in Chippewa Township and Riverside Drive in Bridgewater Borough in Beaver County, $12.59 million;

I-579 “Cap” Urban Connector Project in Pittsburgh in Allegheny County, $29.62 million,

US 224 (Youngstown-Poland Road) improvement project in Mahoning and Union townships in Lawrence County, $6.76 million;

Route 366 Tarentum Bridge Ramp “B” rehabilitation project in Tarentum Borough in Allegheny County, $4.17 million;

Kenmawr Bridge replacement project in Rankin and Swissvale boroughs, $12.41 million;

Kennywood Boulevard Bridge preservation project in West Mifflin Borough and the City of Duquesne, $5.54 million;

I-376 betterment project in Robinson, North Fayette, and Moon townships in Allegheny County, $7.93 million; and

Route 88 widening and bridge replacement project in Bethel Park in Allegheny County, $4.43 million.

Notable ongoing projects that will continue in 2022 include:

Route 28 Highland Park Interchange Improvement Project to address an existing bottleneck, roadway and ramp reconstruction, and improve safety in Allegheny County, $47.54 million;

I-79 Neville Island Bridge rehabilitation in Allegheny County, $42.2 million;

Route 837 East Carson Street Safety Improvement Project in the City of Pittsburgh in Allegheny County, $17.45 million;

I-79 roadway resurfacing and bridge deck replacement in Allegheny County, $26.49 million; and

Route 2040 (Lebanon Church Road) betterment project in Allegheny County, $11.69 million.

