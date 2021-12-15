Turnkey Resort-Style Estate Designed by Lucky Bennett on Kona Coast to Auction No Reserve via Concierge Auctions

75-877 Keaolani Drive, Kailua-Kona, HI Turnkey resort-style estate in exclusive gated community Panoramic coastline and ocean views Sprawling primary suite plus 8 private guest suites 5 lush acres with coffee trees, fruit orchards, & hibiscus

In cooperation with agent Carrie Nicholson of Hawaii Life, 75-877 Keaolani Drive will auction No Reserve in January via Concierge Auctions.

Their [Concierge Auctions] ability to produce a pool of elite buyers from across the globe along with their level of professionalism and marketing capabilities is truly unmatched.” — Carrie Nicholson, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tucked high on the coveted slopes of Holualoa, 75-877 Keaolani Drive will auction in January via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agent Carrie Nicholson of Hawaii Life. Currently listed for $7.75 million, the five-acre private turnkey resort will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on January 21st–26th, via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

“I’m thrilled to be a partner with Concierge Auctions once again after successfully conducting numerous auctions in Hawaii over the past 10 years,” stated Nicholson. “Their ability to produce a pool of elite buyers from across the globe along with their level of professionalism and marketing capabilities are truly unmatched. We’re looking forward to another successful auction and future partnership to come.”

The 6,825-square-foot, nine-bedroom estate rests in the exclusive Keaolani gated community. The main house, designed by renowned architect Lucky Bennett and built by Maryl Construction, is organized with entertaining in mind, with a truly seamless transition between the grounds and the house itself. The great room is extended by the outdoor lanai space, made even better by the “sweet spot” climate at 800-feet elevation. Just beyond the lanai, the lap pool and spa beckon for an afternoon of swimming and sunbathing. Surrounded by panoramic coastline and ocean views, the property’s idyllic location is further enhanced by 70-plus varieties of fruit orchards, coffee trees, and Hawaii’s largest private collection of hibiscus plant varieties. Guests can enjoy the three private guest suites, connected to the main house by a private covered walkway that meanders past a koi pond and two waterfalls. A gourmet kitchen, expansive primary suite, and countless massive windows complete the structure.

Additional features include hardwood Koa cabinets throughout, custom-built by Roy Lambrecht; separate annex structure with five additional bedroom suites and private laundry room; a working coffee farm with 1,500+ coffee trees that are suited to produce a private label coffee brand; detached three-car garage with storage/equipment room; private office and media screening room; prime location in a gated community and security system—all just five minutes to Kona town and ten minutes to Kona Country Club Golf for further entertainment.

Kailua-Kona sits in the middle of the “West Side” coastline of the Big Island, where the town’s central location and idyllic weather makes it a recreational playground. Just north of the city, stretching white sand beaches and world-renowned golf courses await. To the south, explore calm waters ideal for snorkeling and water sports. Shops, farmers markets, art villages, world-famous Kona coffee, and restaurants provide endless activity. Ali’i Drive, Kona’s coastal street, is minutes away from galleries, shopping and dining, all without sacrificing the remote privacy of the property’s setting. The charming Holualoa art village is only eight minutes away, and the Kona International Airport is a convenient 25-minute drive where one can jet off to Honolulu in 3 hours or travel to the destination of choice.

75-877 Keaolani Drive is available for showings daily 1-4 PM and by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken four world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 30 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About Hawaii Life

Hawai‘i Life remains the only statewide, full-service brokerage firm that is 100% locally owned and operated. Hawai‘i Life is the exclusive Hawai‘i brokerage of Forbes Global Properties™ and is one of Luxury Portfolio International’s® global network of premier, locally branded real estate companies. The company also provides short-term and long-term rentals, streamlining the process for homeowners and tenants statewide. HGTV’s Hawai‘i Life series, now in its 14th season, draws a national audience of 22 million+ viewers. To learn more about Hawai‘i Life, please visit the state’s most trafficked real estate website at hawaiilife.com.