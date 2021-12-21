Energy medicine matching startup offers up to 100 free healing sessions to US Veterans in December and January

Jennifer K. Hill is an author, speaker, TV Host, entrepreneur and co-founder of Om Heals Moon Cho is a YouTube influencer with over 270,000 organic subscribers on YouTube and is co-founder of Om Heals

Om-Heals.com launches their new energy healer matching site and offers a free session for a Veteran for every session purchased during December or January

When we were finished I only felt one twinge in my neck though when starting my whole body was sore. I was at peace and the issues she was addressing were calm.” — Jim (veteran)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Om Heals (https://www.om-heals.com/), a company which matches users with energy medicine practitioners from around the world, recently launched its matching website and is offering a special holiday and New Years gift.

To celebrate the holidays, they are gifting a free session to a Veteran (up to a 100 free sessions valued at up to $100 each) for every purchase made on the platform in the months of December and January.

People can also give the unique gift of energy medicine by gifting a session here: https://www.om-heals.com/gift-sessions

If a person wants to gift a session to a Veteran directly (without purchasing a session for themselves) please put the word "Veteran" in the gift message section of the gift certificate and send the gift to your own email. Om Heals will then allocate the gift to a Veteran on the waiting list.

About Jennifer K. Hill

Jennifer K. Hill has appeared on many major news outlets around the world including: KNX Radio, BBC News, ABC, NBC, FOX and E! News, and has been quoted in numerous online articles as well including The Ladders and Glassdoor. In addition, Jennifer has been featured speaker for various conferences, law firms and corporations around the United States.

In 2013, Jennifer published her book “Stop Hoping, Start Hunting! A Job Seeker’s Guide to Finding a Dream Job,” and in 2020 she published "101 Spiritual Tools for Uncertain Times." She has also since published two widely acclaimed white papers focused on transformation in the legal industry.

She recently co-founded Om Heals with YouTube influencer, Moon Cho.

Jennifer also co-hosts a weekly podcast with Brandon Maslan, called “Get Yourself the Job” where she interviews experts and authors from around the world on the subject of landing one’s dream job. Jennifer is very passionate about contributing to her community. She built her first school in Nepal in 2017 by partnering with BuildOn.org and recently built her second school in Senegal in November of 2019.

Recently, Jennifer Hill has partnered with renown celebrity vocal coach Arthur Joseph to create a masterclass on deeper listening. Arthur's exclusive clientele includes Pierce Brosnan, Quincy Jones and Emmitt Smith.

About Moon Cho

Moon is a spiritual and holistic influencer on YouTube with over 280,000 organic subscribers. Prior to being an influencer, Moon worked in various producing and operational roles in the entertainment industry, including being the Director of Operations for Christopher Coppola’s EARS XXI Studios in Hollywood. Moon has been practicing meditation and holistic healing modalities for 20 years. She has a BA from Hamilton College in Clinton, NY.

About OM Heals

OM Heals’ mission is to match energy medicine practitioners with millions of people around the world who are seeking holistic and alternative ways to support their mind, body and soul through our energy practitioner matching platform. To this end, in collaboration with leading scientists and practitioners from around the globe, we plan to educate consumers regarding the science behind energy medicine based on quantum physics research that shows we are 99.9999% energy and only .0001% physical matter form.

Dr. Helane Wahbeh talks about the science behind energy medicine and the efficacy of energy medicine for your health.