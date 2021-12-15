Submit Release
Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance participating in resource centers to assist consumers with insurance needs after tornado and severe weather

Consumer insurance specialists from the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI) will be at Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARC) in Hayti and Defiance this week to provide assistance to residents affected by the recent tornado.

Consumer insurance specialists will be able to provide consumers with assistance understanding their insurance policies and the process of filing a claim, as well as company contact information.

A MARC will be held in Defiance, MO at the St. Paul United Church of Christ, 150 Defiance Rd., Defiance, MO, on Friday, December 17, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.  

A MARC will be held in Hayti, MO at the Hayti Community Center, 600 East Washington, Hayti, MO, on Saturday, December 18, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

 “If you have questions regarding what your policy covers, we are here to assist," said Chlora Lindley-Myers, director of the department. "We have trained technical experts standing by who can help review policies and assist with claims if needed."

The department also offers this Post-Disaster Claims Guide to help answer consumer’s immediate questions.

Policyholders who have questions or concerns about their insurance coverage may also contact the department's Insurance Consumer Hotline at 800-726-7390 or visit insurance.mo.gov.

