Mobile Locksmith Squad Releases the Difference Between Aftermarket to OEM Car Key Replacement
Aftermarket car key replacement is one of the most common options for people who have lost their keys. It supposes to work in any vehicle.
The average cost of an aftermarket car key replacement is around $85-$245. The average cost of an OEM car key replacement ranges from $165-$590.”BOSTON, MA, USA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are two options that many people do not know about when it comes to car keys. The first option is aftermarket car key replacement which means the key will work in any vehicle of the same make and model as long as they have a similar lock system. This type of key can be obtained from an auto parts store or locksmith for much cheaper than an original manufacturer's (OEM) key replacement.
— Joe Adams
The second option available is an OEM car key replacement, which will only work with cars made by the same company because each set of codes is specific to one make and model of vehicle used by that company alone. There are also other types, such as valet keys, house keys, or transponder chips in the key.
The Benefits of OEM Keys
The benefits of using an OEM car key replacement are as follows:
* The key is guaranteed to work in the specific make and model of car that it is designed for.
If the key is lost or stolen, only the dealership or a licensed locksmith will be able to replace it.
* The key may have a higher level of security, such as a transponder chip, which makes it more difficult for thieves to start the car.
* The key may also have a remote control function that allows the driver to open and close the car doors without having to be near the vehicle.
The Disadvantages of OEM Keys
There are a few disadvantages of using an OEM car key replacement:
* The key is more expensive than an aftermarket car key replacement.
* If the key is lost or stolen, the owner may have to wait for a dealership to order a new one and then be programmed to their vehicle.
* The level of security on the key is not customizable and maybe more of a hassle than it's worth if the owner wants an easier way to get into their car.
* The Benefits of Aftermarket Keys
Although there are fewer benefits of using aftermarket car key replacements, these keys serve one purpose that OEM keys do not:
Price: Aftermarket keys are much cheaper than OEM keys, making them a more affordable option for those on a budget.
The Disadvantages of Aftermarket Keys
There are some disadvantages to using aftermarket car key replacements. These include:
The key may not work in all vehicles of the same make and model.
If the key is lost or stolen, it may be challenging to find a replacement that will work in the specific vehicle.
Aftermarket keys do not always have the same level of security as OEM keys.
There is no remote control function available with most aftermarket keys.
The Average Cost of An Aftermarket Key
The average cost of an aftermarket car key replacement is around $85-$245. This price may vary depending on the type of key, the make and model of the car, and the locksmith or dealership providing the service.
The Average Cost of An OEM Key
The average cost of an OEM car key replacement ranges from $165-$590. The key price may depend on the type of key, make and model of car, and dealership or locksmith.
Things to Know About the Different Car Keys Out There
The different types of car keys are as follows:
Valet keys are used for valets at hotels or parking garages. These keys are usually less expensive and have fewer features than other car keys.
Transponder chips are a type of security chip that is embedded in the key. If the chip is not present or working, the car will not start.
Remote controls are a feature that allows the driver to open and close the car doors without being near the vehicle. This is a standard feature on OEM keys.
Keyless entry systems are another common feature of OEM keys. The keyless entry function allows the driver to access their car with the press of a button on an electronic device.
Chip keys are a newer type of car key that has a transponder chip embedded in the head of the key. If this chip is not present or working, the car will not start. This type of key is common on OEM and aftermarket keys.
Smart keys are an even newer type of car key that can be programmed into the vehicle. These keys serve multiple purposes and may allow for remote locking and unlocking. They are becoming standard on OEM and aftermarket keys.
Why Locksmiths Don't Recommend Aftermarket Keys
There are a few reasons why locksmiths typically don't recommend aftermarket keys. The first reason is that they can be difficult, or even impossible, to duplicate. This can create problems for the locksmith and the customer if something goes wrong with the key.
Another reason is that many aftermarket keys are not made with the same level of quality as OEM keys. When a key is duplicated, the process involves taking an impression of the key using various techniques to ensure that the duplicate is an accurate copy. If the original master key is not available for comparison, it becomes difficult to ensure accuracy.
The final reason locksmiths don't recommend aftermarket keys is that they are often not compatible with the locks intended to open. This can cause problems for the customer if the key doesn't work correctly or if it becomes stuck in the lock.
