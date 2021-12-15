New York Festivals 2022 AME Awards Now Accepting Entries; AME Debuts Trophy, the NYF Tower
AME's New Categories include Social Equality, Multicultural Marketing, Artificial Intelligence, Cryptocurrency, NFTs, and UX DesignNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Festivals® AME Awards® is now accepting entries for the 2022 competition.
For 27 years, AME has honored innovative campaigns that demonstrate groundbreaking solutions to challenging marketing problems, proving that strategic planning and creative execution can produce extraordinary results.
“After two years of quarantine and wide-range industry disruption AME launches the 2022 competition with new categories to honor game-changing work and the debut of AME’s new trophy, the iconic NYF Tower in hand-polished Gold, Silver, and Bronze.”—Gayle Seminara Mandel, Executive Director, New York Festivals AME Awards
Each year the AME Awards reviews and updates their categories to stay in step with industry trends. Here’s what’s new for 2022.
Products & Services: new categories Cryptocurrency and NFTs will shine the spotlight on all work created by brands that utilize cryptocurrencies or adopt NFTs into their marketing mix. To view additional new categories launched in Products and Services visit HERE.
Creativity for Positive Impact: AME launched Social Equality - Diversity, Equity & Inclusion to honor creative work that positively affects racial identity in advertising, ensures representation, enables underrepresented groups to fully experience and connect with brands and is inclusive and respectful of all cultures.
Best Use of Medium, new categories recognize campaigns that utilize Influencer Marketing, Social Media Community Management, and UX Design.
Best Use of Discipline salutes all methods used to deliver information creatively and effectively in service of the brand, newly added categories Artificial Intelligence, Multicultural Marketing, and Public Relations Strategy round out the roster.
Jury selection has now begun for the 2022 Grand Jury. AME’s Grand Jury is recruited from 5 global regions (Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and North America). These strategic innovators review all entries with global knowledge and industry perspective.
The results of the 2021 Grand Jury sessions are parsed in the annual AME Report, that honors and provides rankings for agencies and brands from 30 countries.
The deadline to enter the 2022 AME Awards competition is May 11th, 2022. Competition details and additional information can be found on the AME website: https://www.ameawards.com/Competition/Rules. To enter visit: https://www.ameawards.com/.
About the AME Awards® for Advertising & Marketing Effectiveness™: Founded in 1994, the AME Awards honors international work that demonstrates ground-breaking solutions to challenging marketing problems. To earn a coveted AME® Award, an entry must exhibit specific marketing goals and objectives accomplished through creative execution and strategic planning. Entries are judged by an international panel of top interactive and multidisciplinary marketers, media planners, strategy directors, social media experts, and creative directors.
