St. Johnsbury / Death Investigation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A5007169

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Jason Danielsen                             

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 12/14/2021 at approximately 1615 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hayden Crossing, Burke, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/14/2021, at approximately 1615 hours the West Burke,

East Burke, and Lyndonville Fire Departments as well as Lyndon Rescue began

responding to a report of a male who rolled his tractor on his property. The

Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and an Assistant Medical

Examiner began responding once the male was pronounced deceased.

 

Investigation revealed the male to be Timothy Roberts (63), of Burke, VT.

Roberts rolled his tractor while driving up an inclined path on his property

after sliding on ice and rolling over an embankment. Roberts died as a result of

the rollover. The incident is not considered suspicious. Roberts was transported

to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy. No further information

is available.

 

 

COURT ACTION: No

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen

Vermont State Police – Troop A East

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

 

You just read:

