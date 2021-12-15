St. Johnsbury / Death Investigation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A5007169
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Jason Danielsen
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 12/14/2021 at approximately 1615 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hayden Crossing, Burke, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/14/2021, at approximately 1615 hours the West Burke,
East Burke, and Lyndonville Fire Departments as well as Lyndon Rescue began
responding to a report of a male who rolled his tractor on his property. The
Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and an Assistant Medical
Examiner began responding once the male was pronounced deceased.
Investigation revealed the male to be Timothy Roberts (63), of Burke, VT.
Roberts rolled his tractor while driving up an inclined path on his property
after sliding on ice and rolling over an embankment. Roberts died as a result of
the rollover. The incident is not considered suspicious. Roberts was transported
to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy. No further information
is available.
COURT ACTION: No
Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen
Vermont State Police – Troop A East
35 Crawford Road
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881