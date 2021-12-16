Quality Reviews® and Arbor Associates Partner to Offer One Platform for Real-time Patient Experience and HCAHPS Feedback
Empowers health systems to conduct real-time service recovery while fulfilling CMS regulatory mandatesNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quality Reviews®, the leading patient engagement company that helps healthcare provider organizations improve patient and employee experience through real-time feedback, today announced a partnership with Arbor Associates, a leading CMS-certified CAHPS® survey firm, to give healthcare providers the ability to track real-time patient experience on a digital platform while also fulfilling their CMS-mandated Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) and other CAHPS survey requirements.
“We are delighted to work with Arbor Associates to provide both the power of real-time patient experience tracking and the ability to administer CMS-mandated HCAHPS surveys through a partnership that aims to help those healthcare provider organizations looking for alternatives to traditional CAHPS surveys,” said Edward Shin, MD, CEO and Co-founder of Quality Reviews. “We look forward to bringing Arbor Associates’ portfolio of CAHPS solutions to health systems and hospitals focused on delivering an optimal patient experience,” he added.
As more health systems focus on the need for real-time, actionable patient feedback to enable service recovery and keep a finger on the pulse of patient sentiment, the Quality Reviews – Arbor Associates partnership gives these forward-looking healthcare providers the ability to view and act on real-time feedback alongside their CAHPS data.
“Our extensive, award-winning experience administering CAHPS surveys has given healthcare clients a simple and affordable option to maintaining CMS-compliance with HCAHPS reporting,” said Jennifer Young, CEO of Arbor Associates. “We are eager to work with Quality Reviews to offer a comprehensive and nimble set of solutions to help clients fulfill their regulatory requirements while leveraging real-time digital feedback,” she added.
CAHPS® is a registered trademark of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ).
About Quality Reviews®
Quality Reviews, Inc. helps healthcare providers capture real–time patient feedback to facilitate service recovery. Deployed in over 1000 care locations, Quality Reviews has helped improve patient experience in top-ranked academic medical centers, rural and community hospitals, as well as outpatient clinics throughout the U.S. We believe that there is a better way to give patients a voice, and since 2012, we’ve been singularly focused on helping our clients deliver a better experience to their patients. Learn more at http://www.q-reviews.com .
About Arbor Associates, Inc.
Founded in 1982, Arbor Associates, Inc. has established its respected position in quality patient satisfaction, serving clients nationwide. Arbor has been an approved CAHPS survey vendor since the inception of HCAHPS, HHCAHPS, CAHPS Hospice, and OAS CAHPS. The firm secured its position in the market by maintaining a strong commitment to outstanding customer and consistently producing accurate and actionable statistical findings, plus extensive patient comments. Providing equal dedication to all clients, regardless of contract or facility size, is the foundation of all of its partnerships. Arbor is committed to delivering exceptional value and results. Learn more at https://www.arbor-associates.com/.
