How Leaders Improve Self Confidence and Leadership Effectiveness in a Weekend
BIPOC Woman-Owned firm will hold online leadership confidence intensive weekend to help executives and aspiring leaders grow leadership and self-confidence.
No wonder there’s an imposter syndrome epidemic. So many ‘confidence boosting’ and ‘executive presence’ programs focus on making people “look” confident... but this usually has the opposite effect.”GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridgewell Professional Services has announced that it will be starting the new year with a budget-friendly leadership confidence intensive weekend program scheduled to take place in early January with a February date to be announced. Focused on developing personal and professional leadership effectiveness, this unique program is designed to help leaders strengthen leadership skills, develop resilience, and become more self-confident in every interaction and decision, even when change is constant.
— Asia Bribiesca-Hedin, CEO, Bridgewell Professional Services
“Imagine getting out of your own way and out of your head so you could lead yourself, your teams, and your priorities in a way that allows you to work towards your top goals? This program will equip you to consistently stand out as the confident, influential, sought-after leader others want to follow.”
Founded by management consultant turned executive coach Asia Bribiesca-Hedin, MBA, MPA, Bridgewell Professional Services is a leadership development firm born from a desire to empower accomplished professional women to be recognized for their contributions and to become great leaders so they can create results that matter most to their organizations and to themselves. While some of Bridgewell’s programs are exclusively for women in executive roles, the new leadership confidence intensive welcomes all genders and career levels.
The Afro-Cuban founder boasts over 20 years of experience helping companies of all sizes respond to industry transitions and stay competitive.
Talking to the media while launching her program, Asia was quoted saying “I teach that a leader is someone who inspires the best from themselves and others in pursuit of a common goal, so it has nothing to do with your title or headcount. But low confidence and self-doubt are often the biggest roadblocks to leaders at any level reaching their potential and actually feeling good about their results and careers.”
When asked how this program is different from other leadership development programs, Asia goes on to say “No wonder there’s an imposter syndrome epidemic. So many ‘confidence boosting’ and ‘executive presence’ programs focus on making people “look” confident by telling them to stand or speak in a certain way, but this usually has the opposite effect when leaders find themselves STILL filled with self-doubt. Worse yet, now it’s growing because they feel like nothing’s working and they’re pretending even harder! Our Leadership Confidence Intensive weekend is a cure for imposter syndrome, since the goal is to have participants truly feel as confident as their demeanor and resumés would suggest. They learn to create real confidence from the inside out.”
Asia began her management consulting career with Ernst & Young, a global Big 4 consulting firm, right out of business school at USC. Her solid start has armed her with unparalleled experience in advising leaders on how to mobilize their teams to deliver on key priorities. The leadership strategy expert asserts that the most successful strategies are carried out by people who are resilient and able to get the best from themselves and their teams.
Bridgewell Professional Services asserts that the new leadership program will spark resilience and leave participants with renewed sense of focus and self-confidence, even in the face of constant change and instability, which will ultimately lead to better, clearer decision- making.
The company has continued to receive rave reviews from clients who describe their experience with the firm as extraordinary.
"I walked away with a completely unexpected approach to managing my team and some tough clients." - VP, Operations.
"Your leadership framework changed my entire perspective. I was so frustrated and then I saw myself in the mistakes you were teaching about." - Executive Director, Non-Profit.
“English is not my first language so I’m able to talk to my teams and make career decisions more confidently since working with Asia.” – Principal, Consulting Firm.
Bridgewell’s executive and leadership coaching programs range from $3,000 to $10,000 which makes the leadership confidence intensive an unusually good deal at only $997 with the inaugural weekend priced at only $497 for a limited time. The budget friendly pricing makes the quality program accessible to early careerists and senior executives alike. Additional time-sensitive discounts and bonuses may be available bringing the price point down even further for the fast-acting leaders and teams who register before the deadline. Current pricing and special offers can be found on the Bridgewell program webpage.
