The crowning of the 6 Most Beautiful Falcons in Beauty Competitions at the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beauty Competitions continued its second day at King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival (KAFF) 2021 in Malham, north of Riyadh. Today's competitions included the "Sakar Qirnas" and "Black Sakar/ Adham Qirnas" categories.
The falcon (Lattam) by the falconer Faisal bin Nasser bin Juma took first place in the Black Sakar/ Adham Qirnas category, (Sanjar) by the falconer khaled Alboayneen came in second place, and (Hammam) by the falconer Faisal Juma took third place.
In the “Sakar Qirnas” category, the falcon (Leyah) by falconer Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Thani won first place, the falcon (Assaf) by falcon Ali Al-Ajmi took second place, and third place was also for the falconer Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Thani, with his falcon (Nahar).
The Saudi Falcons Club, which is organizing this festival until December 16, announced prizes amounting to about 25 million riyals for the festival competitions "Melwah" and "Beauty", of which 4,200,000 riyals were allocated for the "Beauty" Competitions in its various categories.
It is noteworthy that the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival has achieved international recognition as the largest falconry festival in the world and was registered in the Guinness Book of World Records twice in a row in terms of the number of participating falcons.
abdulrahman alabsi
