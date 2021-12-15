TCEQ approves fines totaling $383,601

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $336,733 against 28 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: nine air quality, one industrial wastewater discharge, one multi-media, four municipal wastewater discharge, five petroleum storage tank, three public water system, and two water quality.

Default orders were issued for one multi-media, one petroleum storage tank, and one water rights.

In addition, on Dec. 14 and 16, the executive director approved penalties totaling $46,868 against 15 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Jan. 12, 2022. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.